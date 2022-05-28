In the short time that the Maple Leaf Diner has been open it has earned a reputation for home-style food and great service.
The Maple Leaf Diner is truly a family business. Owner Tina Turner runs the diner with her son, Tyler Alley and daughter Ashley Alley. Granddaughter Eden Rose, age four, also helps out as a “waitress”.
Tina worked in fast food management for almost 20 years, and also worked in the kitchen at an assisted living facility. Tyler has worked in restaurants since he was 16, and Tina says that Ashley has “always” worked in restaurants.
The diner was opened on January 29, 2021 and there has already seen an expansion to add more dining space and a buffet. Tina says “we all wanted to open a restaurant, and we got the opportunity”.
In addition to the quality food, Tina has a great personality for dealing with the public. She says “I know everybody in Church Hill, in a small town everybody knows everybody. I’m a people person.”
There is a wide variety of food to select from. Tina says “we sell a ton of burgers.
Traditional hamburgers and cheeseburgers are popular, but the Maple Leaf Diner offers several specialty burgers. The Continental Burger, the Bacon Mac Burger, BBQ Burger, Pizza Burger, 3 Alarm Burger, and the Hangover are the specialty burgers on the menu. The burger combos come with fries and a drink, all for around $8.
Meals offered include meatloaf, chicken livers, chicken & dumplings, chicken casserole and porkchops. The meals come with three sides. The day’s specials cost $10.25.
Tina says that the diner sells a lot of soup beans. She says the beans are prepared at the diner and are “not out of a can”. They also make the cornbread in an iron skillet. Fried chicken is a popular buffet item. Tyler adds that “a lot of people like our deserts”. These include banana splits, cobblers and hot fudge cake.
All food is purchased locally and is prepared fresh. Tyler says that the burgers are hand-patted and are never frozen. They season the hamburger meat and toast the hamburger buns. A favorite side is the “real mashed potatoes”.
As for the name, Tina said she was looking at a magazine and saw a photo of a maple leaf and “just thought that would be a good name, I thought it was neat.”
The Maple Leaf Diner offers two specials every day. Tina works to keep the prices reasonable. The variety of food and the quality keep customers coming back. Tina says she likes word-of-mouth advertising…. if we provide a good experience more people will come.”
The Maple Leaf Diner has that special small-town diner feel. Photos from the past of the Church Hill area are displayed on the walls. Tina says “several people have told me that the food reminds them of the Mountaineer.”
The Maple Leaf Diner is located in the Church Hill Shopping Center at 401 Richmond Street. The business hours are 11 a.m to 7 p.m. during the week (closed on Wednesday) 8-3 on Saturday and Sunday.
The lunch buffet is available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. There is a Saturday morning breakfast bar 8-11 a.m. Their phone number is (423) 256-2264.