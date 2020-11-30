The official appointment of a new District 5 Hawkins County Commissioner will now have to wait until the Commission’s Dec. 21 meeting.
Both Jason Roach and Mark Linkous were nominated to fill the seat, which was vacated when John Metz announced his resignation, effective Oct. 31. However, the Commission remained completely deadlocked by the end of the Nov. 23 meeting after voting 10-10 three separate times.
Both candidates addressed the Commission at the beginning of the meeting to request a nomination.
Commissioner Glenda Davis nominated Roach via resolution for the vacant seat. After Davis read the resolution aloud, Commissioner Mike Herrell also nominated Linkous.
After the first tie vote, Commission Chairman Rick Brewer asked both candidates to come before the board again to share more about themselves and their qualifications for office. However, the Commission voted 10-10 three separate times, with no Commissioners changing their vote.
Commissioners Mark DeWitte, Keith Gibson, Valerie Goins, Nancy Barker, Bob Edens, Tom Kern, Glenda Davis, Hannah Speaks, George Bridwell and Larry Clonce all voted in favor of Roach.
Danny Alvis, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright, Dawson Fields, Jeff Barrett, Mike Herrell, Donnie Talley, Charles Thacker, Rick Brewer and Raymond Jessee voted in favor of Linkous.
Mark Linkous
Linkous previously served as a Commissioner from 2014 to 2018 and ran for County Mayor in 2018, losing to current Mayor Jim Lee. He was also the Chairman of the Solid Waste Committee.
He served in the Army for 10 years working for supply logistics. He also retired from Eastman Chemical Company after more than 26 years.
“I think I’ll be a good asset, having served on the Commission before with several of you who are sitting here tonight and with Mr. Metz,” Linkous said. “I’m asking tonight that you would consider me. I think I’d be a great help. I’ve taken the classes through CTAS. With the people I’ve met while serving on this (board), I think I’d be a big asset for you all.”
“I want all the Commissioners who were on the board with [Mark] to remember that he saved the county a lot of money in the convenience center and with the trucks,” Commissioner Donnie Talley said after the first tie vote. “He put a lot of work into that. He didn’t have to, but he was working for the county.”
Talley was referencing a program that Linkous started on the Solid Waste Committee that involved trading in used trucks for new ones, which Linkous referred to as a money-saver.
Linkous went on to tell the Commission that he never abstained from a vote when he previously served on the board.
“I think we did save the county a whole lot of money,” Linkous said of his time on the Solid Waste Committee. “When I was on there, we were spending over $80,000 per year just to fix the trucks. … After I was off the commission, they asked me if I’d step in for a while until they found somebody to take over that spot, and I did do that for the county. I’ve served this county in every possible way, and I continue to serve it. Each one of you I served with can’t say I didn’t work with you. I worked on things where I wasn’t even on the committee.”
He added, “I think I’d be a big asset to the county because I do bring experience. I love the county, and I’ve proven that.”
Jason Roach
Roach is the first-year principal of Rogersville Middle School. Before RMS, Roach served as the principal of Mooresburg Elementary School for four years and taught social studies before becoming principal.
Roach called himself a “lifetime Hawkins Countian” and told the Commission he is actually descended from Major Moore, the namesake of Mooresburg.
“I think I bring a different perspective—a fresh perspective,” Roach said. “I’ve served my community in various ways.”
Roach noted that he served in the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005 and achieved the rank of sergeant. He also worked on a loading dock with Old Dominion while he attended college and used his GI Bill to pay for his college education.
“I think I can bring a little bit of a different point of view,” Roach told the Commission. “Although I’ve not had an opportunity to serve in an elected position before, I served with the state working on different social studies standards and things like that with the Department of Education, and I also served as a pastor for about 10 years where I led a lot of business meetings. While I no longer serve in the ministry, that certainly helped shape who I am today.”
After the first tie vote, Roach addressed the Commission again and gave Commissioners a chance to ask him questions.
“Probably, a lot of Commissioners, in the back of their heads, are wondering if you can be unbiased when voting on issues related to the school system and school funding,” Commissioner Hannah Speaks asked Roach.
“I do believe I can,” Roach replied. “I believe my character speaks. If you look to my history, I try to remain as objective about different leadership positions I’ve been in as possible. I like to look at the facts and make determinations based on the facts that I have been given. I have already spoken with my director, and I am a taxpayer-funded employee of the county. However, I believe that what’s right for the county does not always go with what, sometimes, the system might want. I’m certainly willing to look at that in an objective manner…”
He also noted that he would abstain from any vote that would directly benefit him.
“I think those of you who know me know that my character will speak to that in the past,” he added. “I will promise to you tonight that I will be objective in my decisions, go by the facts, and do what I feel is right for the taxpayers…”
He added, “Whether I get to serve with you all tonight or not, I feel like a fresh set of eyes would benefit the Commission in a lot of ways.
Commissioner John Metz resigned
District Five Commissioner John Metz announced his resignation on Aug. 25, just one day after the four-hour long August Commission meeting during which the county's 2020-2021 budget was discussed at length and approved and much of the $1.17 million state COVID-19 relief funds were appropriated.
Metz expressed vehement opposition to several of the COVID-19 funding appropriations at the meeting. In an opinion piece Metz submitted to the Review later that week, he wrote, "the primary reason [for my resignation] is the meetings are a complete embarrassment, they are mentally exhausting, and the corruption and side deals are unstoppable."
District Five is comprised of Rogersville city. Every commission seat will come back up for election in 2022.