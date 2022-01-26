No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon when a Chevy Silverado attempting to avoid a rear-end collision, veered off of Carters Valley Road in Mount Carmel and struck a house.
Around 3:15 p.m. the homeowner who lives in the house was driving east on Carters Valley Road toward his home near the Wolfe Lane intersection in Mount Carmel.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. stated in his report that Jesse Noe, 37, of Church Hill was driving behind the homeowner. Noe had two passengers in his pickup.
“As the homeowner got to his house he slowed down to turn into his driveway,” Lunsford said. “Apparently the guy behind him wasn’t paying attention, and finally looked up and seen this (homeowner’s) brakes lights were on and he was turning.”
Noe then turned to avoid rear-ending the homeowner’s vehicle, and tried to go around him in the westbound lane.
“(Noe) made slight contact with (the homeowner’s) vehicle, and ended up in the guy’s house,” Lunsford said. “The homeowner actually watched this guy turn his house into a drive-thru.”
No one was inside the house at the time of the crash. The Silverado took out two columns which held up the roof above the front porch, and then drive into a front bedroom.
Noe was cited for failure to exercise due care, following too closely, and no seatbelt, and a passenger in the Silverado was cited for no seatbelt.
There was no cost estimate available on the amount of damage to the house, but Lunsford said it was substantial.
“He actually knocked the house off the foundation,” Lunsford said. “Anything attached to that bedroom got destroyed like the walls of the hallway, and another bedroom’s walls. It’s going ot be quite a bit of work.”