NOTICE TO ALL HAWKINS COUNTY VOTERS
Federal & State Primary and
Hawkins County General Election
AUGUST 6, 2020
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Tuesday, July 7, 2020, is the last day to register to vote in person or hand-deliver forms to the County Election Commission Office. (Note that Friday, July 3, is a holiday – so plan ahead!) Any voter registration form received by mail and postmarked by July 7, 2020, will be processed for the August 6, 2020 election. Any forms received after this date shall be held and processed after the certification of the election.
Online voter registration (OVR) is available at www.sos.tn.gov. By-mail forms may be printed from this same location, or from our webpage at www.hawkinscountytn.gov, or may be found at Hawkins County library branches, or the County Clerk’s Office in Church Hill. These same forms can be used to update your name and/or address and to transfer your registration from another state or Tennessee county.
If you think your registration may be inactive or purged, please contact the Election Office for assistance. If you have had a change of address/name, now is the time to update your voter registration record before Early Voting and Election Day. This helps to avoid fail-safe voting lines at the polls on Election Day. These changes will be processed up to five days before Election Day.
VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES OR ELDERLY VOTERS
Notice is hereby given that voters with disabilities or elderly voters (persons 60 or older) assigned to vote in precincts where the polling place is inaccessible may vote at the Hawkins County Election Commission Office on election day OR vote by absentee ballot OR vote early by personal appearance during the dates and at the locations specified below for early voting.
If the voter chooses to vote at the Hawkins County Election Commission office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the county election commission office not later than July 27, 2020, stating that their designated voting location does not comply with the provisions of Public Law 98-435 of the 98th Congress.
ABSENTEE/EARLY VOTING DEADLINES
APPLICATIONS FOR ABSENTEE BALLOT ARE ONLY SENT AUTOMATICALLY IF YOU HAVE FILED A PHYSICIAN’S STATEMENT WITH THE ELECTION OFFICE!! ALL OTHERS, INCLUDING CAREGIVERS OF VOTERS WITH PHYSICIANS STATEMENTS, MUST BE REQUESTED FOR EACH ELECTION.
Voters 60 years of age or older qualify to vote absentee based on age alone.
Beginning May 8, 2020, qualified voters who wish to vote an absentee ballot may call the Election Office to request an application to vote by absentee ballot. Or the request for ballot may be made in writing and include the voter’s name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residence (911) address, mailing address (if different from residence address), the election(s) in which the voter wishes to vote, the reason for requesting to vote an absentee ballot, and the voter’s signature. E-mailed requests must contain the voter’s scanned signature. Written requests must be mailed to the Hawkins County Election Commission at the address below. The written or e-mailed request must be received no later than Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Note – If you have registered by mail and have not presented a valid photo ID at the election office, you must vote in person the first election in which you vote after registering.)
Early voting by personal appearance will be Friday, July 17, 2020, through Saturday, Aug 1, 2020. All voters are eligible to vote early by personal appearance unless an absentee ballot has been requested. You may vote early either at the Election Commission early voting location, 1st floor of the original Courthouse, in Rogersville, or the Church Hill Satellite office located in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Building, 351 W Main Blvd, Church Hill.
EARLY VOTING HOURS FOR CHURCH HILL RESCUE SQUAD BUILDING
Monday – Friday, 9am – 6pm; the Saturdays of July 18, 25, and Aug 1, from 9am – 12pm. The last weekday of early voting, Friday, July 31, polls will remain open until 8 pm.
EARLY VOTING HOURS FOR ROGERSVILLE COURTHOUSE
Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm; the Saturdays of July 18, 25, and Aug 1, from 9am – 12pm. The last weekday of early voting, Friday, July 31, polls will remain open until 8 pm.
VOTER PHOTO ID REQUIRED
If you are voting in person on Election Day or during the Early Voting period, a federal or State of Tennessee government issued photo ID is required for voting, unless an exception applies. The photo ID must contain the person’s name and photo. To learn more about this law and its exceptions, please visit GoVoteTN.com.
The Election Commission Office will be closed on July 3, 2020
Changes to this schedule will be publicly posted.
Hawkins County Election Office
Courthouse Annex, 2nd floor
110 East Main Street, Room 301
Rogersville, TN 37857
Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more information contact the Hawkins County Election Commission:
(423) 272-8061; Fax: (423) 921-9459; E-mail: hawkins.commission@tn.gov ; Web: www.hawkinscountytn.gov
Hawkins County Election Commission
Joyce Simon, Chairman
Teresa Greer, Secretary
Nancy Point
S. LeVern Nunley
Jennie Carter
Crystal Rogers, Administrator
