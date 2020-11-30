Rheanne Caroline Hanson (Gould), of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the age of 67. Rheanne was born on January 1st, 1953 in Kalamazoo, MI to Merton and Carolyn Gould. She was raised in Dearborn, MI. Rheanne obtained her Bachelor's from Ferris State University and enjoyed a career as a laboratory technician. She met Steve Hanson through the church choir in January of 1981. The two were smitten and soon married on September 19, 1981 in that same church. Rheanne and Steve welcomed their son into their home in 1986. Their daughter followed, two years later. Rheanne's son Andrew remembers her as the most loving mother and inspiring role model. Her daughter will remember her for her love of animals, her love of music, musicals and the happiness she found in treasure hunting at estate sales.
Rheanne was an avid animal advocate who over the course of her life, rescued and rehabilitated countless wild and domesticated animals alike. While living in Indiana, she was known affectionately as "The Bird Lady of Avondale" for her ongoing rehabilitation of wild baby birds. She was known for her warm hugs and would talk to anyone and everyone, quickly making friends wherever she went. Rheanne was an active member of Surgoinsville United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Merton and Carolyn Gould of Nashville, MI.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Steve; son, Andrew (Melody) Hanson; daughter, Amanda (Clayton) Sadler; siblings, Don (Elizabeth) Gould, Susie (Mike) Chatterton, Sandy (John) Hill; sibling-in-laws, Larry, Jeanne, and Cyndi; 13 nieces and nephews; and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday December, 8th, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Pastor Elaine Ruth officiating. The family asks if you plan to attend the service to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Surgoinsville United Methodist Church for usage by the Youth Program. The family would like to thank the Amedisys Home Health Care Physical Therapy Team and the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.