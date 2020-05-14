(PUB. NOTE: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 closures, readers are advised to call ahead and check to make sure that the event you are interested in is still scheduled. Some events may have to be rescheduled or cancelled without advance notive.)
MAY 11-until
TILE DRAIN CONSTRUCTION: at Park Blvd., Rogersville is in progress and will last for about two weeks, weather permitting. Alternate routes may need to be taken during this time.
MAY 14
MEETING: at Persia Utility District, at 7:00 p.m.
MAY 18
The Hawkins Co. Commission will meet via telephone/electronic means on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to dial in and listen to the meeting as follows: Begin to login at 5:50 p.m. by dialing 1-646-558-8656; use the meeting ID 910 3648 8538; and the password is 379 761. For more information, readers may visit www.hawkinscountyclerk.com.
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
MAY 21
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION ROAD COMMITTEE MEETING, 148 Reeves Road, Surgoinsville, 3 p.m. Dawson Fields, Chairman.
MAY 25
CITY OFFICES CLOSED in Observance of Memorial Day, garbage pick-up for Monday, May 25 will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26. Please have your garbage out by 7 a.m.
MAY 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
MAY 31
GUEST PREACHER: Tim Johnson, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Road, Rogersville. Dewey Lawson, Pastor.
JUN. 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4:00 p.m.
JUN. 9
CITY PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7 p.m.
JUN. 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
JUN. 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
