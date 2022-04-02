I met Chloe Taff at the Red Dog on Main awhile back and was struck by how poised and self assured she appears despite her youth.
Chloe is 19 years old and has always been interested in skincare since she was a little girl experimenting with her mom’s beauty products. She has branched out to incorporate this into her life by following her dream to become an Aesthetician.
Blissful Nail Salon opened it’s doors to her three months ago and I recently got a European facial and massage by Chloe.
Blissful Nail Salon is located next door to Blade & Barrel Barber Co. So when you ladies come for skincare your men can get a haircut and shave there. But don’t forget men can get facials as well and Chloe has a bro deal. So come on guys you need pampering too.
Chloe offers custom facials, derma planing, microdermabrasion, LED light therapy, jelly masks, waxing, lash lifts, brow laminations, tinting and more and plans to further her education so she can offer more services in the future.
Chloe uses only the highest quality medical grade products and every detail about your skin matters to her. She wants to make you feel confident and is a results driven Licensed Aesthetician.
Chloe’s passion for skincare developed in her early adolescence and she was motivated to learn the science behind skincare because everyone’s skin is different.
It’s a pleasure for Chloe to treat and heal her clients no matter what the individual need. As someone who suffered from acne myself as a teenager I know how important this is as well as Chloe herself.
Chloe wants to stand as a shining example that no matter how your skin looks you are beautiful and one of a kind.
That’s where she comes in to help boost you up and find the best method for any skincare issue you might have.
In the short time Chloe has been up and running at Blissful Nail Salon the number of clients and friends she has made during this time has changed her life and it wouldn’t be possible without your support. She is incredibly thankful and blessed in her new venture with the community behind her.
I truly enjoyed my own experience at Blissful Nail Salon with the lovely Chloe Taff. She is truly amazing and deserves every success that comes her way. My skin felt divine and fresh as a daisy and smooth as silk afterwards.
The girl talk was lots of fun too but I had to be quiet during the jelly mask. That wasn’t easy and I almost swallowed some when I opened my mouth a little to ask for pictures. What could be better than a relaxing facial and girl talk except a cocktail later perhaps at the Red Dog on Main where Chloe is likely to be serving them up but not drinking since she is only nineteen years old.
You can find Chloe Taff on Instagram and facebook@Glo.With.Clo Book and schedule your appointment there please. You will be happy you did believe me it’s fantastic. Chloe will put you at ease and you will be glowing afterwards.
Blissful Nail Salon is located at 3815 HWY 66 Suite 8 Rogersville. They also offer pedicures, acrylics, gel polish, dip nails and tanning.