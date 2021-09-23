Volunteer Lady Falcons volleyball hosted the Lady Blue Devils from Gate City Monday night losing three games to one.
The Lady Falcons never gave up after losing the first 2 games.
They rallied back in the third game and hoped to use that momentum to take the best out of five.
The Lady Blue Devils bounced back to win game 4, and the overall match 3-1 (25-12, 25-17, 13-25, and 25,13).
The Lady Falcons fall to 9-12 overall in the standing and sit in 3rd place in conference at 5-3.
Sidney Cloud led the Falcons with 14 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces and 22 assists.
Other team leaders included Emily Christian with 12 digs, three kills and two aces; Veda Barton with 10 kills and four digs; and Jaycee Cassidy with six digs, five kills and three aces; Alisha Lindsey with nine digs, four kills and an ace; Chloe Redwine with five digs, five kills, an ace and an assist; Alexis Bellamy with three digs; Meredith Lovelace with one dig; and Lily Christian with three assists.
All photos by Bobby Vaughn