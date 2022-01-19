Volunteer High School nursing instructor Keri Masters presented the Hawkins County Board of Education Thursday with her nursing education fall 2021 students who earned their Certified Nursing Assistant certificates.
“Many of them were also taking dual enrollment courses, working, and also involved in extracurricular activities,” Masters told the BOE. “This past semester each of these students completed their required training which included 40 lecture or content delivery hours, 20 classroom lab hours, and 40 clinical hours to qualify them for the State of Tennessee CNA licensure exam.”
Masters added, “This exam included both a knowledge and skills portion. To give you a little bit better perspective of the hard work and dedication that these students were committed to, the 3-4 skills that were randomly selected for them to demonstrate on test day were from a total of 24 skill sets — each with multiple steps included that they had to know inside and out they day they walked in there for the test.”
Those skills had to be completed within a 35 minute time limit during the test.
“I consider myself fortunate that I was able to witness these students not only grow in knowledge, but in their relationship with each other during the semester,” Masters said. “They have laughed together and cried together and will forever be etched in my heart as my first nursing education class. Congratulations to each of you and always remember that the sky is the limit.”
Masters introduced each of her CNA students to the school board including:
Emma Brown was not able to attend Thursday’s BOE meeting but will be attending Walters State Community College in fall of 2022 majoring in Occupational Therapy.
Lillian Cicero will be attending Tennessee Tech University in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Human Ecology with a concentration in Nutrition & Dietetics. Lillian plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Grace Cox will be attending Carson-Newman University in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Nursing. Grace plans to work as a CNA while attending college and wants to be a Pediatric Registered Nurse.
Kailee Gibbons will be attending Northeast State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she plans to attain her EMT licensure, while also working as a CNA.
Kyrsten Patrick will be attending Northeast State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Nursing. Kyrsten plans to begin work as a CNA immediately.
Reagan Skelton will be attending East Tennessee State University in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Radiology. Reagan plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Tanner Spears has been accepted to Tennessee Tech University & Carson-Newman University, although he is undecided where he will attend at this time. Tanner plans to major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, while also working as a CNA.
Josie Templeton will be attending Walter State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Nursing. She is currently seeking employment as a CNA in the Cancer Center at Indian Path Hospital and wants to be a Registered Nurse int he NICU.