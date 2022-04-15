Kira Jones, a senior at Volunteer High School, was recently recognized by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association at their annual conference in Pigeon Forge.
Jones penned an essay titled “Firefighters: Are they the Ones Who Need Saving?” as an assignment for her English class.
The essay’s topic, though, was inspired by the time she has spent in the recently established Fire Management Services Career and Technical Education (CTE) class at Volunteer.
In the essay, Jones discussed how working long hours, walking into unknown circumstances, and seeing tragedies on a regular basis takes a toll on firefighters and first responders.
The essay calls attention to this and to the fact that mental health issues including increased suicide rates among firefighters is a result.
John Murnane who recently retired from the Kingsport Fire Department teaches the Fire Management Services class at Volunteer.
Murnane, who brings his 29 years of firefighting expertise to the students, regularly arranges for guest speakers to visit with the class and share their knowledge of specific areas of emergency services.
On one such occasion Murnane invited Jonathan Seay, a Community Based Therapist with The Next Step Behavioral Health, to share his knowledge of post-traumatic stress disorders as related to first responders.
Shortly after Mr. Seay’s visit, Kira Jones presented Murnane with the essay she completed in English class. She told Murnane that Seay’s presentation had inspired her to write something on the topic, and to raise awareness.
In the essay, Jones points out the irony of how those who put their lives on the line for others are often in need of assistance themselves for problems that are not always outwardly visible.
She discusses common symptoms and signs of mental health issues, as well as some of the typical coping mechanisms people often turn to. She also cites recommended interventions to assist someone who may be suffering from a mental health issue without treatment.
When he first read the essay, Murnane said he felt as though it should be shared with local fire chiefs, and with Jones’ permission, he did just that. When Church Hill Fire Chief Luke Wood read the essay, he felt the same and passed it along to the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.
Representatives from the Association invited Jones and Murnane to attend their annual conference in Pigeon Forge on April 6th, where Jones was recognized and presented with a plaque to thank her for her work.