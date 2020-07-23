ROGERSVILLE — Dr. Manny Sethi, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander, made a stump stop in Rogersville last week and spoke to an enthusiastic crowd at Occasions on the Square.
Dr. Manny, as he prefers to be called, grew up in rural Tennessee where he said he learned the value of hard work, ethics, patriotism, and "treating people with respect, the way I would want to be treated".
Both he and his brother grew up to become surgeons.
"My parents were legal immigrants to this county from India," Dr. Manny said “They stood in line, they filled out the paperwork, they did it RIGHT, and I stand before you today as a product of the American Dream.”
He pledged, if elected, to fight to repeal/replace the so-called Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which he called “a total failure”, working to find ways to deal with the drug epidemic, and to work with President Trump and Congress to stop illegal immigration and to continue building the wall on America’s southern border.
“If you want to send someone to Washington who owes his soul to the Swamp, the Beltway crowd, then I am not your man,” he said. “If you want someone who will go to Washington and fight for YOU, who will stand up to the people who want to destroy our values, and our country, then I’m definitely your man!"
Dr. Manny and his wife started a non-profit, Healthy Tennessee, that promotes preventative health care across the state, and said that he has been to Hawkins County before to see patients at the National Guard Armory.