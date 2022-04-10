Why did you decide to run for this office?
I want to help make Hawkins Co the best it can be by developing a plan to retain teachers and law enforcement officers and to improve our roads.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have three years of college education and a desire to learn new ideas and to be a leader.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
My goals are for court house security, good drinking water for New Salem Rd. and Clinch School, and to begin a plan for a public park in Clinch Valley.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
My experience and my willingness to assume a leadership role as a commissioner. I am currently Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, and Personnel Committee.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am willing to listen to all sides of a issue and to vote for what is best for the majority of all citizens. I will stand for a issue even if I stand alone