Hymn Notes: All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name

"All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name" was originally written by Edward Perronet. Most of his hymns were not widely appreciated because his biblical allusions were often vague, and his poetry was awkward and unnatural. This hymn was one that he first published in 1780.
But seven years later, another pastor, John Rippon, produced an amended version that more resembles the hymn we have today. Thanks to him, Perronet's hymn is listed among the greatest hymns of the Christian church and it has been called “the most inspiring and triumphant hymn in the English language.”
Of the original eight stanzas, only four are commonly used today and these have been significantly altered for the better.
In verse one, is this somewhat archaic phrase, “Let angels prostrate fall.” From the day God created them, the angelic hosts have constantly praised and worshiped God, and they will continue to do so eternally.
And when God called Abraham and promised to make, of Him, a great nation, it was His purpose that “the chosen seed of Israel’s race” should also be to the praise of His glory.
The Church is not Israel and Israel is not the Church. I don’t know if Edward Perronet recognized that important distinction and it really isn't clear from the text of his hymn; it seems confused or muddled.
There is a distinction between God’s earthly people (Israel), and His heavenly people (the Church). One is a national race consisting of the descendants of Abraham. The other is a spiritual body made up of all the redeemed of every nation.
Regardless, the Bible is clear; God has a wonderful future for both. We, the Church, do have a spiritual kinship with Abraham, as the father of the faithful, but that does not make us Jews.
The text of this hymn strongly emphasizes what we, His people, will be doing for eternity. Both the Nation of Israel and the Church, the body of Christ, will ALL, be joined with the angelic hosts of heaven. We were created and are redeemed to be to the praise of His glory, not only now, but in the Millennial Kingdom and then on into eternity forever.
So, the central object of our worship must be now and will be forever, the Lamb of God who is the Lord Jesus Christ. "He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation.
"For by Him, all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him, all things consist. And He is the head of the body, the church, Who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He may have the preeminence." Col. 1:15-18
"Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father." Phil. 2:9-11
"He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords."
