A Hawkins County commission resolution that would have given a one-time COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus to all county employees was pulled at the last minute after several commissioner spoke out against the resolution during the Sept. 28 meeting.
This bonus would have eliminated the remaining $86,000 money the county had left from the $1.17 million Local Support Grant (LSG) awarded by Gov. Bill Lee. $92,000 would have still come from the county’s undesignated fund balance.
The county’s 2020-2021 budget, which was approved during the August commission meeting already includes a $870,000 general fund deficit. Paying for these additional bonuses would have increased that deficit to $962,000.
Many commissioners who spoke out against this COVID-19 bonus cited their desire not to take more money from the general fund.
Commission votes to give HCSO COVID-19 bonus
In August, the commission voted to award all full-time Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office employees a one-time $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus, as well as $500 for part-time employees. This bonus was given in addition to 5% across-the-board HCSO raise that the commission approved in August.
The September resolution, which was introduced by Commissioner Tom Kern, would have extended this same bonus to all county employees, including the Solid Waste and Highway Departments. This would only include those who were employed between March 1 through July 31 of this year.
According to County Finance Director Eric Buchanan, 137 full-time and 38 part-time employees would receive the hazard pay under the proposed resolution.
The cost of the proposed bonuses was estimated at $156,000, plus social security and workman’s comp benefits which were estimated at about $22,000, for a total cost of $178,000.
When some confusion over the specific amount of comp benefits occurred, County Trustee Jim Shanks explained that the proposed bonus given to county employees would be the exact same as that given to HCSO employees.
“They didn’t account for that (taxes, social security, and benefits) initially when it passed for the Sheriff’s office, I don’t believe,” he said. “It happened so fast and happened in a meeting. So, there was more expense involved than what we initially thought with the first resolution (HCSO). So, he (Buchanan) made sure he had it in the second resolution.”
He added that, once taxes and benefits are taken out of the bonus, the employees won’t clear the full $1,000.
Many of the commissioners who spoke out in favor of this resolution cited their desire to be fair to all county employees as their reason for supporting the resolution.
25% of some county offices had COVID-19
“Many Hawkins County offices were directly affected by COVID-19, and some offices had as many as 25% test positive,” Kern said within his resolution. “In other offices, they had to require all employees to be tested for their safety as well as the safety of the citizens they serve. Numerous employees have been required to quarantine, awaiting tests while possibly exposing their families.”
He added within the resolution, “There is a need to treat all Hawkins County General Fund, Solid Waste, and Highway Department employees equally and recognize their risk in day-to-day interactions with the citizens of this county.”
Commissioner Hannah Speaks noted that many county offices were closed from around March through June. She asked how many offices stayed fully staffed and how many hours per week these employees generally worked during this time.
County Clerk Nancy Davis told the commission that her office was closed for a total of four days, as four employees tested positive. Though the four ill employees quarantined for a full two weeks, as did several other employees who were exposed, Davis said her office remained fully staffed through these months.
Those who had to quarantine were paid for their time off.
“I don’t feel that anyone sitting in this room has not been affected somehow by COVID-19,” Kern added. “The biggest asset this county has is its employees. I want to be very fair about it, and I think that a lot of the employees we’re looking at are secretaries. We do have a lot of men, but a lot of women work there. I am just looking at what they’ve had to go through and the problems it has created for them to have children in or out of school and make changes. It has affected them greatly. Keep in mind that these people are tax payers, homeowners, and they live right here among us.”
He added, “I would urge this commission just to be fair and vote to do this.”
“‘Let’s be fair’ isn’t a good argument”
“This money is tax money from someone,” said Commissioner Larry Clonce. “While the employees of this county did a great job, they didn’t do any more than the people working at Food City or anywhere else. Forgive me for saying this, but we have better use for this money. Our education department needs money, our roads need money…while I would like to vote for this and give people money, I’m going to vote ‘no’ because I think the county has better use for the money.”
“At the last meeting, I amended the resolution for [the Sheriff’s department] to get a bonus simply because we could not afford a pay raise for them that then becomes maintenance of effort,” Speaks added. “However, this was an opportunity to pump some money into the Sheriff’s Department to help with employee retention…and get those employees more in line with surrounding counties so we don’t continue to lose them when we’ve paid so much money to train them.”
She added, “As far as ‘is it fair,’ well, life just isn’t fair” and further stated her agreement with Clonce.
“Teachers are also jumping through hoops and facing battles they’ve never seen before,” she added. “Not only do they not get a pay raise, but they don’t get anything like this (bonus) either. I don’t think that ‘let’s just be fair’ is a very good argument.”
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent noted that she had spoken with numerous county offices who told her that very few, if any, employees lost money from March to June.
“Their offices were open, and they were all paid,” she said. “I don’t understand, when I am told by the county offices, ‘we didn’t have people who lost any income—we were at work every day and offices were open.’ If we wanted to, we could say ‘we are all county employees, because we’re allowed to buy county insurance.’ It would be ludicrous for us to think of accepting $1,000. If they haven’t lost any income, why are we doing this? This money (the LSG) wasn’t to be a bonus, it was to help out in areas that are needed.”
After a lengthy discussion, Kern asked to pull the resolution; thus, it wasn’t voted on by the commission.
Incumbents Brewer, Barrett elected Chairmen and Chairman Pro-Tem
In other news, the Commission elected new officers for the 2020-2021 year.
Commissioner Jeff Barrett introduced a resolution to reappoint Rick Brewer as commission Chairman. Commissioner Mark DeWitte also nominated Commissioner Keith Gibson.
Brewer then won with a 12-8 vote, with Barrett abstaining.
Commissioner Ray Jesse introduced a resolution recommending that incumbent Barrett again be named Chairman Pro-Tem.
Commissioner Nancy Barker also nominated Speaks for the position, saying, “I’d like to see a lady helping out here.”
However, Speaks declined the nomination. Commissioner Glenda Davis then nominated Gibson, and he also declined. The commission then voted unanimously in favor Barrett, with Barrett abstaining from the vote.
Both will serve until Sept. 27, 2020.