SNEEDVILLE — Bonnie Bell Winkler Mills, age 98, of Sneedville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020.
She was saved at a very young age at Yellow Branch Baptist Church and was a member of War Creek Baptist Church.
She lived her life as a good Christian and set a very good Godly example for her family. She taught school briefly in her younger days and spent the majority of her life working on the farm, gardening, canning and helping to provide for the family.
She went on to work a public job at Morrill Electric, where she was one of the first employees to be hired at the company and spent 25 – 30 years there and went on to retire from the company. She talked frequently about how much she loved her job and the people she worked with.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Dora Winkler; brother, Elliot Winkler; sisters, Ilene Johnson and Lucille Brewer; husband, Clyde E. Mills; beloved daughter, Scarlett Etheridge; and beloved son, Russell Mills.
Bonnie will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Rest high on that mountain, we will see you again one day.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Jones, of Sneedville, and Shelia Mountain (Eddie), of Dandridge; grandchildren, Teresa Osborn, of Cohutta, GA, Lorie Seal, of Sneedville, Rusty Mills, of Bulls Gap, Chad Mountain of Tampa, FL, Nathan Mountain, of Dandridge, and Kelley Mills, of Rogersville; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Monday, April 20, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home.
A private funeral service for the family was held at 2 p.m., on April 20 at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Interment followed in Mills Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Zane Mills, Wayne Mills, Chad Mountain, Jacob Seal, Nathan Mountain and Rusty Mills.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
