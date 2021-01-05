25 winners can win 12, monthly free meals through Rogersville's 'Great Eats' dining contest

12 different Rogersville restaurants are offering 25 people a chance to win one free meal per month for the entirety of 2021.
The contest officially began on Jan. 1 and will end on Jan. 20.
To enter the contest, just Like/Follow/Share the Facebook post for any or all restaurants for a chance to win.
The 25 winners will be announced via Facebook on January 20.
The 25 lucky winners will get a chance to try numerous local dining attractions that can only be found in Rogersville.
Winners may visit one restaurant each month over the course of 12 months, beginning February 1, 2021 and ending January 31, 2022. However, winners may only visit one restaurant each month for the free meal.
Each restaurant also noted that this offer cannot be combined with other offers.
Participants who visit all 12 restaurants throughout the course of the year will also receive a free t-shirt upon completion. The 25 winners will each receive a 'restaurant card' to present at each restaurants in order to redeem the free meal. The winner must turn it in at the end of the year in order to receive the t-shirt.
Each restaurant offers a unique dining experience, and the contest is designed to familiarize participants with some of businesses that just recently opened as well as remind them of some old favorites.
Between the 12 restaurants, participants can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some restaurants offer home-style comfort food, some cater towards your sweet tooth and others offer a full bar and craft beers.
The following Rogersville restaurants are participating in the contest:
Amis Mill Eatery (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
Asian Cuisine (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
Big H BBQ (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
Bull Babies (winner will receive one entrée and one dessert)
Carnival Café (winner will receive one entrée and one dessert)
Golden Dairy (winner will receive a foot long hotdog, small fry & small soda)
Hale Springs Inn (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée--can be used at either lunch or dinner)
Homestead Family Table (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
Red Dog on Main (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
Taste of Chicago (winner will receive one entrée and one drink)
The Hollywood Hillbilly (winner will receive one appetizer and one entrée)
The Facebook pages for each participating restaurant will also be linked to the online version of this article for ease of access.