ROGERSVILLE — Louise Virginia Price Lawson, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Ben" Lawson; mother, Alta Elizabeth Price; and brothers, Hoover Price and O.B. Greenway.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Lawson and wife, Christine, of Lenoir City, and Larry Lawson, of Rogersville; grandchildren, Katherine Leigh Stephens and husband, Matt, Benjamin Wesley Lawson and wife, Jenna; great-granddaughter, Colby Campbell Lawson; brother, Harry Ward and wife Rosemond of KY; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
