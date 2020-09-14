Carl Russell, age 93, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020, from Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of the late James and Ollie Russell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Velda Gladson Russell; son, Charles Henry Russell; sister, Viola Rogers; brothers, S.M. "Sam", and Ray Russell.
Survivors include his loving sons, Gary, and Clifford Russell and wife Vanessa; grandchildren, Eddie and wife Kristi, Missy, Aaron and Lisa, Annie and husband Brett, Calvin, and William; great grandchildren, Caitlyn and husband Wes, Colton, and special grandson, Maxwell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Church Hill Healthcare for all of their loving care. He attended Fudge's Chapel Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 181 Cross Valley Road, Surgoinsville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Fletcher officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow in Russell-Johnson Cemetery. Friends may also visit the family at 198 Dickerson Lane, Surgoinsville, TN.