WRGS went on the air for the first time in August of 1954. John and Charlie Beal started the station.
Current owner Debbie Beal is the latest in the Beal family to own WRGS. Since its inception, it has been in the hands of the Beal family.
Debbie married Phillip Beal in 1982. She says “Phillip was the icon.” Generations of listeners grew up listening to Phillip on WRGS. Debbie says that Phillip began working at WRGS at eleven years old.
He did a short stint at WQUT/WJCW where he was known as “Charlie B.” He and his wife Kathy took ownership of WRGS in 1972. Phillip passed away in December of 2015. He was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2019.
Debbie came to Rogersville to open a pottery studio. She operated Beal Pottery until 2008. Since Phillip’s passing she has concentrated on running WRGS.
Debbie says that the station has changed formats several times, including adult contemporary, country, classic country and oldies. Some well-known radio personalities have had their starts at WRGS; Nashville television host Charlie Chase began his broadcasting career there and Tommy Phillips, who became the #1 morning drive DJ in Charleston, South Carolina worked at WRGS in high school.
One thing about WRGS that hasn’t changed is the “Swap Shop” program. It started in 1954 when WRGS was new. The buy, sell and trade community show was the inspiration for a Netflix television show. Debbie says “I remember Phillip saying they should make a reality show out of swap shop.” In October 2018 a producer called and the show was released in 2021. Debbie says the show has been very good for WRGS and that “We’re getting emails from all over the world from people who watch it.”
Today WRGS plays classic country, gospel and some progressive bluegrass music. They also play some independent artists who “sound like old country.” The staff includes Jay Phillips, the radio voice of the Cherokee Chiefs, who has been at WRGS for over 30 years. Tom Davis, another long-time employee, hosts the 6:00-9:00 AM morning show as well as three days of Swap Shop per week. Monica Cisboni (Monica C) is the sales manager and hosts Swap Shop three days a week. Bob Kramer is the office manager and does “Bad Bob” jokes with Tom on the morning show.
Debbie says “We do a community service in getting announcements and cancelations out quickly.” She also invites everybody to “check us out at 1370 AM and 94.5 FM, and streaming at wrgsradio.com. We have contests and give away prizes.”
Even though WRGS has grown and changed over the years, it maintains its small-town charm. Debbie says “its just the old-time way of doing things.”