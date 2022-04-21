Chief Deputy Tony Allen reported to the county commission’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday the jail is currently in “crisis mode” due to a shortage of corrections officers.
Out of a staff of 41 corrections officer positions at the Hawkins County Jail, they are currently unable to fill 12 vacancies.
“That is cutting each shift short three people,” Allen said. “We have no applications coming in. We advertised on social media and word of mouth. Just to let you know, when the budget comes around we will be presenting a budget to try to get better pay for corrections officers to try to keep these positions (filled).”
Allen added, “Just yesterday I was in an interview to hire one, and I received a resignation from one leaving. We are in dire need. We’re in crisis.”
The Hawkins County Commission approved 5 percent across the board salary increase for HCSO employees in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at a total cost of $229,000.
Allen said those raises were offset by increases in health insurance premiums.
Hawkins County corrections officers start at $12.53 per hour. Allen said they’re losing employees to fast food restaurants and Walmart for more pay and less danger.
“When you’re working for $12.53 per hour, nobody wants to work in corrections,” Allen said.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson added, “We have 250-280 inmates, and we don’t have enough people to keep everything safe — make sure they get their medicine, get their meals, keep down violence.”
The HCSO staff shortage goes beyond the jail, however.
Road deputies start at $15.02 per hour and top out at $18.67 after eight years. Allen noted that the resignation of two road deputies took affect Wednesday, and they are also down three SROs, one narcotics detective, and they expect to be down one court officer in the near future.
Lawson reiterated Wednesday what he has repeatedly told the commission. He said the HCSO is a training grounds for other law enforcement agencies that poach his most experienced officers by offering higher pay.
In the long run Hawkins County pays more by training new officers that it would if it paid a competitive salary, Lawson added.
Aside from addressing salaries, Allen said he expects to present several funding requests to the Budget Committee during the 2022-23 budget hearing s on May 10-12.
For example, there are 40 suits of body armor that are getting ready to expire and need to be replaced.
Some new patrol cars will also have to be purchased. A 25-year-old jail management computer system is obsolete and needs to be replaced.
Lt. James Woods will also be presenting the commission with a request to purchase x-ray scanners for the Justice Center and Jail. Woods said a scanner is needed in the jail to prevent drugs and weapons from being smuggled in by new inmates.
Woods said a scanner is also needed in the Justice Center for a variety of reasons. One example Woods gave to commissioners was the frequency that judges require people in court to submit to drug tests. Scanners would help prevent clean urine from being smuggled into the Justice Center in an attempt to beat the drug test.
The scanners are estimated to cost about $150,000 each.
Allen added, “I do feel we have a body of county commissioners who listen. It don’t fall on deaf ears. The sheriff tries his best to keep his budget down. But now we have gotten to a point where — I don’t think it’s going to fall on deaf ears.”