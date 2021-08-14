The 10th annual “Ride Like Hale” bicycle tour of Hawkins County is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, with all proceeds to benefit Rogersville’s Chip Hale Center.
Riders can choose from three different routes of either 21 miles, 36 miles or 62 miles through historic downtown Rogersville and the scenic back roads of Hawkins County.
All rides will start and finish at the Hawkins Elementary School, which is located at 1121 E. Main Street in Rogersville near the Park Boulevard intersection.
Last year’s Ride Like Hale was canceled due to COVID-19, which hit the agency hard due to this being the biggest fundraiser of the year.
The cost per rider is $25, and registration opens at 7 a.m.
Check in at the registration table set up on the sidewalk in front of the school when you arrive. Restrooms will be available inside the building.
The rides begin at 8 a.m. with staggered times for the routes.
Maps and cue sheets can be found on the event website a www.chiphalecenter.org/ridelikehale/ where you can also register online, and paper copies will be available at the registration table.
The ride will be fully staffed ad supported and have rest stops with drinks and snacks on the routes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic organizers will offer a safe method of hosting a meal at the finish line.
Parking is available in the school parking lots, and you can enter from Park Blvd. or Main street.
The Chip Hale Center’s mission is to improve the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing every person opportunities to become contributing citizens in their community and participate in all aspects of life.
Their vision is to provide a model for implementing innovative and quality services through responsible utilization of public and private resources while changing the lives of the people we serve and their families by:
1. Challenging the preconceived notions of what can be accomplished by any individual.
2. Demolishing the stereotype of the helpless disabled.
3. Working together with individuals and families to maximize their potential.
4. Forming partnerships and strategic alliances to extend our reach and impact into a broad spectrum of non-traditional community efforts, from affordable housing to transportation, and community based employment.
You can learn more about the Chip Hale Center and Saturday's Ride Like Hale event by calling 423-272-3966.