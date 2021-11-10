Some members of Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21 are paying their last respects to Hawkins County veterans with one final escort courtesy of the “Legion Riders”.
On Oct. 13 17 members of the Legion Riders, along with the Morristown based Hometown Heros and East Tennessee Patriot Guard Riders escorted Edward “Eddie” Charles from Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville to the Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City.
Legion Riders members Scott Foulks and Rick Woods presented Mrs. Charles with a Flag and Certificate in honor of her husband’s honorable service.
Eddie Charles was a Vietnam Veteran, and also served his community as a volunteer at The Shepherd’s Center and as a substitute teacher.
“It was an honor to escort our fallen brother to his final resting place and we hope we did the family proud,” Foulks said.
Mr. Charles was the third Legion Rider escort since the group was founded by Post 21 member Bill Hamilton earlier this year.
“I think it shows that their loved one is not forgotten,”said Foulks, who is sergeant at arms for the Legion Riders. “It lets them know their loved one’s service was appreciated.”Family members of veterans can request a Legion Rider escort for their loved one to his or her final resting place.
“We don’t do it on our own,” Foulks said. “We have to be asked to do it. All the riders are veterans and we’ve got on our Legion Riders vests. We get in front of the hearse and escort the hearse to the cemetery.”
Foulks added, “For Mr. Charles we stayed for the service, and we presented Mrs. Charles a flag with a certificate stating this flag was folded by the Rogersville-Hawkins County Legion Riders Post 21, and was presented for her husband’s faithful service.”
The Legion Riders are looking for more volunteers to participate in funeral escorts for veterans.
To become a Legion Rider you must be a veteran and member of the American Legion.
Post 21 meetings are held last Tuesday of the month at 6:15 p.m. downstairs at the American Legion 1924 East Main Street in Rogersville.
For more information about the Legion Riders Foulks can usually be found at Post 21 on Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Foulks can be contacted by email at ericfoulks@yahoo.com and Bill Hamilton can be emailed at skywarrior10@yahoo.com