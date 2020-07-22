MOORESBURG — Funeral services were planned for Wednesday at Cobb’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for a 12-year old Mooresburg youth who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, from injuries he received in an ATV accident. Burial will follow in Burton Cemetery, in Sneedville.
Caden "Lucas" Williams had many family ties to Hancock County.
Lucas was saved at the age of seven at Cobb's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member till his death.
He is survived by his parents, Roman and Becky Williams, and big brother, Isaac, of Mooresburg; papaw, J.T. Williams, of Mooresburg, and his Granny Annie, of Sneedville. He also leaves behind several very special aunts, uncles and cousins he loved dearly, as well as a host of friends and church family.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Faye Burton, and paternal grandmother, Jayne Williams, all of Sneedville.
Lucas had a great love for sports and all things related. He touched a number of people during his short life. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
The complete obituary may be found on page 2 of this week’s Hancock Co. Eagle and Rogersville Review, and online at www.therogersvillereview.com.