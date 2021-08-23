The 2021 Hawkins County Relay for Life fundraiser event is set for Saturday Aug. 28 4-10 p.m. at the Rogersville City Park.
This is an annual event to fundraise and recognize and celebrate all our local cancer survivors as well as supporting and encouraging those currently fighting cancer.
It’s a special time filled with fellowship, fun, food and numerous special activities beginning with the registration of all our survivors from 4-6 pm.
From 6 p.m. on we will have the opening ceremony, recognition of each of our survivors, the Survivor Lap, the Caregiver lap, a reception for the Survivors, a Silent Auction, food booths and live entertainment from local individuals and groups. This very meaningful day will conclude with the Luminary Ceremony at 10 p.m.
We invite everyone out to participate and support this very meaningful event. If you have questions or would like to learn more about our group, please contact Joanne Brooks at (423) 921-4318.