ROGERSVILLE — Lawrence Bailey, age 82, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020. He was a member of the VFW and the FOE of Knoxville. Lawrence was very outgoing and had many friends. He loved sports and was a major TN Vols fan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Bailey; parents, Dedrick and Muzetta Bailey.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Bailey; daughter, Debbie Bailey Yeasley; twin brother, Lowell Bailey and wife, Alice; special friends, Ronnie Wilkins, Tommy Wilkins, and not to mention many others.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.