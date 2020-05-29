Folks, get ready for a tax increase ... Its coming. Not just the pay increase for the Finance Director but other spending increases at a time when people are out of work because of COVID 19.
Only government employees, like our commissioners, would even consider additional spending tax dollars when they should be looking for ways to cut costs. They don’t care that you had to cut your budget. They will never cut their budget. Worse yet, they increase spending. Its crazy. It’s nothing more then arrogance and shameful.
The commission was floating in money after the last tax wheel tax increase. They spent it all. Give a politician a dollar and he’s spend two.
I guarantee you a tax increase is coming with the next budget.
Len Staller
Bulls Gap
