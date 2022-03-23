This story is approximately 10 years old but, for political reasons, I could not write it then. However, now I am retired, our non-profit corporation is dissolved, my wife and I now reside about 2400 miles away from our former town, and no one can be damaged by irritated bureaucrats, so here it is.
I was the administrator in a non-profit Christian home for the elderly in southern California. We provided low cost semi-independent and assisted living facilities for up to 145 residents.
For several years we benefitted from the kindness of an organized group of retired Christians who donated about one month of labor each year. They are called RVICS which is an acronym for Retired Volunteers In Christ’s Service (There are other similar national organizations.). Here’s how it works: These retired people usually work in teams of 6-8 couples.
They travel in recreational vehicles to churches, Christian camps, and other non-profit Christian ministries where they set up temporary camp accommodations that are pre-arranged by their hosts. The men work 30 hours per week and the women work about 20.
They paint, clean, build, remodel, landscape, type, file, or do whatever projects need to be done FOR FREE because it is their Christian MINISTRY. They would not accept any pay, gifts, or even free meals in our dining room because they are determined to have no fiscal impact on the ministries they serve.
All they required was parking spaces for their RVs, power, and water hookups, and pumping or waste disposal as needed. We had a great relationship with these groups, and they provided about 300 hours of free, skilled labor every year until it was abruptly ended by our city’s CODE ENFORCEMENT.
HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED – Because we did not have sufficient space, our teams always parked in a large, undeveloped parcel adjacent to our property. They were neatly lined up, side by side, outside our fence and out of view of the street. We had the permission of the property owner, who was friendly to our ministry (in fact he was a resident for a while and one of his son’s served on our board of directors). This, we did for about 5 years.
The last year, code enforcement showed up and ordered them off the property for violating a city ordinance. The violation was camping on a vacant lot in the city limits. We tried, in vain, to make a defensive argument but, in the end, we were forced to comply with the order, and we dismissed our guests.
Two weeks later, we discovered a breach in our fence near the back of our property. Outside the fence we discovered a new campsite under the shade of one of our trees. The weeds on the property were high so the camp was not visible from the streets or neighboring parking lots.
There were a couple mattresses, several bags of clothing and blankets, a stolen shopping cart and some other items. The reason for the missing fence boards was that the “campers”, who were sleeping approximately ten feet from the private exterior doors of our elderly residents, were illegally trespassing onto our property to use our water spigots for washing themselves.
I called the police department and I called code enforcement. I got no satisfaction. They said there was nothing they could do about it. I reminded them that, only two weeks prior, they ordered my team of volunteers off the same property. That didn’t matter. I eventually took matters into my own hands. I waited until the “campers” were away for the day and I removed all their stuff to our dumpster. I returned the cart to the grocery store, and we repaired the breached fence.
The point of the story is this: There are two cultures in our former hometown. Laws and codes applied to only one of them.
In hundreds of cities across our nation, there are responsible, law-abiding working people who own property and pay taxes. Those are the ones who pay fines and penalties for code infractions (which are part of the city’s revenue stream) so they are the ones who are targeted by code enforcement. If violators don’t pay, the cities can seize their assets with interest. And that is the incentive for good citizenship.
Then there is the sub-culture, the street people. Almost everything they do is a code violation, a quality-of-life crime, or a property crime and they know it. But they also know that code enforcement and law enforcement will generally do nothing.
They won’t or can’t pay fines or penalties and they know there are no real consequences. Therefore, there is no incentive for the city to write citations and there is no incentive for violators to be respectful of private property or laws.
This incident may be old news but the violations of the subculture, are rapidly escalating, current events that are blights on what was once a clean, quiet, and pleasant community.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.