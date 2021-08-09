As a lad I had a Chicago Tribune paper route, and occasionally our manager would take us out to sell newspapers on the street during festivals and parades in my little home town.
During one festival I tried to sell a Tribune to our longtime State Sen. Adeline GeoKaris, who was one of the few Illinois politicians during my lifetime to avoid criminal probes and/or prison.
Sen. Geokaris didn’t want a Tribune, but she gave me a quarter and sent me into the drug store to get her a copy our local hometown paper.
When I got back I asked her why she didn’t want a Tribune. She said we’re in Zion, Illinois, and the Chicago paper focused mainly on Cook County, the next county over where Chicago is located. She said the Tribune didn’t cover our community unless something really bad or controversial happened.
Sen. Geokaris told me if you want to know what’s going on at home, you have to read the local paper. Then she tipped me a quarter and went on about her business.
The good Senator taught me two lessons that day. With that 25 cent tip, she taught me that I was never going to get rich in the newspaper business.
The second lesson was the importance of the local hometown newspaper. Up to that point all I cared about was the Tribune sports page and whether or not the Cubs and White Sox got beat the previous day. The rest of the Tribune was full of things that happening far away that had little or no relevance to my community.
When I started investigating my hometown newspaper, however, I discovered things were happening every day with familiar names and places. They even ran my name in the paper occasionally, especially when I played on a winning travel baseball team in 1985.
The sports editor spelled my last name “BoBo” with an extra capital B, and one time when I hit a solo home run he printed that I’d hit a “solar” home run, which everybody laughed about. It was big deal back then seeing your name in the hometown newspaper (albeit with two capital B’s) and I believe it still is today.
That brings me to the point of this day’s sermon.
Many of you know me from my 23 years covering Hawkins County from another newspaper based in the next county over. I can’t begin to tell you how proud, honored and privileged I feel today addressing you as the new editor of the Rogersville Review.
I love Rogersville and Hawkins County, and from the beginning of my time covering this county I’ve always wanted to be editor of the Review.
My little hometown newspaper in Zion, Ill. went kaput years ago, and it left a big hole in the community. The Chicago Tribune doesn’t cover our city councils or our county commission, or our high school sports, or put the kids’ names in the paper when they make the honor roll.
Rogersville and Hawkins County are so lucky to still have a small town newspaper in the era of social media.
Nobody else is going to cover your towns, communities and county as thoroughly as your own hometown paper.
It’s important to know what your elected officials are up to. It’s also important for them to know you’re watching everything they do.
In January the Good Lord finally opened the door to this Editor position and invited me in. But I chickened out. It’s hard to leave friends and familiar surroundings after 23 years.
But I almost immediately regretted not taking this job when I had the chance.
Then last month the Good Lord gave me a “Mulligan” and opened the door for me to take this position again. This time I listened to the Lord and followed His advice, and here I am.
Now that I have this awesome responsibility, I make the following promises to you.
I will work hard to keep the public informed too the best of my ability.
I will always be objective and tell the story the way I see it.
Although I’m obligated to report the ”bad” news, I will always go out of my way to look for good positive news.
This is your community newspaper, and I want it to tell your stories. I plan on utilizing a lot of community journalism, and encourage you to tell your own stories, and submit them to me.
If you want to know what’s going on in Knoxville, Nashville or Washington D.C., there are other news outlets that have the manpower to do a lot better job than I can at the Rogersville Review.
But, if you want to know what’s going on in Rogersville, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Bulls Gap, Persia, St. Clair, Mooresburg, Clinch Valley, Goshen Valley, Carters Valley, Stanley Valley, and all the other valleys, I promise that the Rogersville Review is going to be your first and best source.
My office number is (423) 528-0669 and my email is jeff.bobo@therogersvillereview.com
Please call or email me with any comments, suggestions, or story ideas, or just come see me at the office. I’m still driving that old beat up red Honda CRV, so if yo see it parked out in front of the Review offices stop in and say hello.