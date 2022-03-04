Ed Scribner was on his way to the store to buy milk the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 23 when the pickup he was driving was swept into the rain swollen Big Creek off the narrow bridge that leads to his Stanley Valley home.
He remembers going into the water, and he remembers calling for help, but mercifully he has no memory of the more than three hours he spent chest deep in frigid Big Creek before being saved by a regional swift water rescue team.
After his pickup went into the flooded creek it floated about 300 feet downstream before getting wedged against some rocks on its side near his neighbor’s house.
Ed, 75, already suffers from partial paralysis from a previous health condition. Exiting his truck and swimming to shore was not an option. Although he has difficulty speaking, Ed summoned enough strength to call out for help, loud enough for his neighbor to hear from inside her home.
Miraculously his neighbor heard his voice and called 911 around 9 a.m. that morning.
Ed’s wife Annie recently had knee replacement surgery and is unable to leave the house. She had to watch helplessly from inside their home as first local rescuers, and then members of the regional swift water rescue team arrived from Kingsport, Johnson City and Washington County EMS — and set up their rescue operation.
Shortly before noon they floated a raft to Ed’s pickup, broke out the rear window, and then placed a life jacket on Ed. Then they opened the passenger side door, pulled him out of the truck and into their raft.
Upon reaching shore he was wrapped in blankets, received fluids, and was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center.
On Tuesday the Review visited Ed and Annie at their home where Ed is still recovering form last week’s ordeal.
“We don’t know how long he was in the water before our neighbor heard him hollering for help,” Annie told the Review. “From the time she heard him and started calling 911 to get everybody out here, after that we know he was in the water for (several) hours. I’m told I’m lucky I have him. He had water in his lungs. He was badly hyperthermic. In shock. He doesn’t even remember talking to me when they got him on the bank.”
County Commissioner Danny Alvis, who lives nearby, witnessed the rescue.
Alvis said he and Ed gave each other a thumbs up two or three times while Ed was sitting on the pickup’s center console chest deep in water. But, Ed said Tuesday he doesn’t remember much about that day.
Ed said he remembers the water pushed the truck off the bridge, and water was “over the roof” as the truck floated down stream. He remembers calling for help, and the next thing he remembers was waking up in the hospital.
He doesn’t remember seeing Alvis or the rescuers, or being pulled out of the truck and into a raft.
“The only thing I remember is the water was too tense,” Ed said. “I called for help. That’s it.”
Annie said Ed went into the emergency room Wednesday, and he spent the next two days under heated blankets.
“It took until Friday before he felt warm,” Annie said.
Ed made it home Saturday. He said Tuesday he feels lucky to be alive.
He also had a message for the rescuers who risked their lives to save his.
“Thank you for all the help.”
Annie added, “Believe me, he won’t do it again.”