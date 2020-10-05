Diana Lynn Lucas, age 68 of Mooresburg and formerly of Elkhorn, Ky passed away on October 4, 2020.
She was a member of Big Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Hunt, daughter Hope Lynn Lucas, and Father-in-law, George Lucas.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Lucas, son Kenny Williams, son Aaron (Amanda) Lucas; sisters Phyllis Cavins and Ruby Miller; mother-in-law Mona Lucas; grandchildren Brayden and Hope Williams, Isaac, Dana Lucas, and Emma Dalton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special 'Thank you' to all the Home Health nurses that helped care for Diana.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.