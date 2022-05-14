Warming temperatures can sometimes also mean much higher utility bills.
Here’s how to make the most of summer without breaking the bank.
WATCH THE THERMOSTAT
Every degree of summer-time cooling increases your home’s energy usage by 6-8%. Set your thermostat as high as you comfortably can. The recommendation is 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
Turn the thermostat even higher during the day when people are out of the house at work or school, lowering it when everyone returns.
Considering purchasing one of today’s smart thermostats, since they can be programmed to make these temperature transitions for you.
MANAGE APPLIANCE USE
Heat-producing appliances can turn a hot summer afternoon into a scorcher. Limit your use of the clothes dryer as much as possible, drying only in the morning when it’s cooler — and at full capacity, so there are fewer loads. Consider air drying. If possible, cook outside to avoid using the oven.
Those without grills should increase usage of microwaves and stovetops, since they don’t leak heat like an oven does.
CLOSE DRAPES AND BLINDS
Windows on western- and southern-facing walls should be covered to halt the sun’s greenhouse effect. You don’t have to close the drapes or blinds in northern-facing windows, since they let in little glare and smaller amounts of heat.
TURN ON A FAN
Maintaining cool temps on the inside can sometimes come down to moving the air around. An efficient ceiling fan allows you to raise your thermostat an average of some four degrees without impacting comfortability, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Many fans feature a change-of-direction switch; remember to run yours in a counter-clockwise direction during the summer months, so air is blowing straight down. Look for ceiling fans with the Energy Star logo; they’re efficient enough to be run at high settings without impacting your electric bill very much.
CHECK YOUR INSULATION
We lose lots of air-conditioned comfort through leaky insulation around windows and doors, and insufficient insulation in the attic. Seal any area where you feel heat entering the home, either with caulk, rubber sealers or weather stripping. Consult a local repairman or contractor about attic insulation, or if new windows or doors are required.