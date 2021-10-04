The Volunteer Falcons used their high-powered offense to roll over the Grainger County Grizzlies in their homecoming game Friday night.
A short kickoff gave the Falcons the ball at their 43. On the game’s first play quarterback Garrison Barrett found Heath Miller behind the Grizzlies defense for a 57 yard touchdown.
The PAT was missed and the Falcons were in command 6-0 with only 23 seconds played. The Grizzlies began their first procession on their 23. On second down they fumbled and Volunteer’s Dawson Dykes scooped up the ball and ran it in for a score.
He then kicked the point after and the Falcons led 13-0 with less than a minute gone in the game.
The Grizzlies couldn’t move the ball on the next drive. The Falcons were moving the ball well but lost a fumble at the Grizzlies 13. The Grizzlies hit a long pass to the Falcon 39 and added a ten yard completion as the first quarter ended.
The Grizzlies scored on a seven yard run to start the second quarter. The PAT failed. The Falcons moved the ball into Grizzly territory but turned the ball over on downs at the 30 yard line. The Falcon defense held the Grizzlies to a 3 and out.
After the punt set the ball at the Falcons 35, Barrett found Miller again, this time for 65 yards and a touchdown to make the lead 19-6. The Falcon defense held the visitors to another 3 and out. The Falcons coughed the ball up and the Grizzlies recovered at the Falcon 39. The Grizzlies scored on a pass a few plays later to cut the lead to 19-12.
With .9 seconds to go in the half Barrett hit Cason Christian in the endzone. They hooked up again for the PAT and the Falcons were up 27-12 at the half.
The Grizzlies opened the second half moving the ball well through the air but stalled at the Falcon 24 and turned the ball over on downs. The Falcons couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt.
The Grizzlies scored on a 62 yard pass to cut the lead to 27-18. The Falcons then drove to the Grainger County four yard line where Barrett found Christian again as the Falcon lead grew to 33-18.
The Grizzlies began the final stanza with the ball at their 41 after the kickoff. They went for it on 4th down and failed, giving the Falcons the ball at the Grizzly 48. Jared Counts ran in for a score from the 23.
Dykes kicked the point after and the lead grew to 40-18. The Grizzlies suffered another 3 and out and were forced to punt. Dykes ran for consecutive first downs and Counts then ran for the game’s final touchdown. Dykes added the point after and the Falcons celebrated a 47-18 homecoming win.
All photos by Randy Ball.
Check the weekend edition of the Review for photos and highlights from Volunteer’s Homecoming ceremony.