Noncredit health care courses offered by Walters State Community College can lead to careers in health fields in just a few months.
Classes include certified nursing technician, phlebotomy technician and registered dental assistant. For a limited time, these classes are being offered with a 25 percent discount.
The college also offer courses in basic life support skills and bloodborne pathogens each month.
For more information, email Dr. Linda Nelms at Linda.Nelms@ws.edu
Morristown Campus
• Certified Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.), July 19-Oct. 4, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m., discounted cost, $899.
A C.N.A. provides basic routine patient care, including assistance with meals or exercise, personal hygiene, taking vital signs and reporting symptoms that may indicate illness. Most work in long-term care facilities while some work in other health care settings. This program is divided into three components of learning that include lecture, classroom skills lab and 35 hours of supervised clinical patient care in a long-term care facility.
• Phlebotomy Technician, May 23-Aug. 3, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30-9 p.m., discounted cost, $1,500.
• Registered Dental Assistant, July 26-Dec. 15, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., discounted cost $2,250.
The class is approved by the Tennessee Board of Dentistry and covers all aspects of dentistry including anatomy and physiology, tooth morphology, infection control and restorative dentistry and the use of radiology in the dental office. Students are required to completed 30 hours of observation at a dental office outside of class time. Graduates of this course will be able to register as a dental assistant with the Tennessee Board of Dentistry.
Sevier County Campus
• Clinical Medical Assistant – May 2-Sept. 26, 5:30-9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, discounted cost, $3,000.
Students will be prepared to assist physicians by performing functions related to the clinical responsibilities of a medic office. Students learn how to prepare patients for examination and treatment, routine laboratory procedures, diagnostic testing and technical skills of phlebotomy. The class also covers taking and documenting vital signs, placement of cardiac leads and the administration of medicine.
• Phlebotomy Technician, July 12-Sept. 15, Tuesdays and Thursdays , 5:30-9 p.m., discounted cost, $1,500.
• Registered Dental Assistant, July 26-Dec. 15, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., discounted cost $2,250.
Niswonger Campus, Greeneville
• Registered Dental Assistant, June 6-Nov. 9, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m., discounted cost $2,250.
