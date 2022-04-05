Circuit Court Judge William Phillips recently announced that he will step down as the City Attorney for Church Hill and Rogersville, as state law dictates that he cannot practice law while also serving in this position.
“It’s been an absolute honor to serve all of you and the citizens of Church Hill,” Williams told the Church Hill BMA at their March 15 meeting.
In October of 2021, Governor Bill Lee appointed Phillips to complete the term of Third Judicial District Circuit Judge Thomas Wright, who retired earlier last year. The term ends Sept. 1, 2022, and Phillips is also seeking the Republican nomination for that seat in the May 2022 primary.
The Third Judicial District includes Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
Since he was appointed to the position, he was granted six months to “wind down” his law practice.
“It’s hard to believe that it was five years ago that I got a message in my office to call the city recorder of Church Hill, and I thought that surely it wasn’t for me, so I gave it to my father,” Phillips said. “He called, and no, it was for me. So I came up and had an interview and was shortly after that appointed city attorney.”
He added, “It has been challenging, in a good way, and it’s been a unique experience. I did have a good mentor in my father, who was city attorney for Rogersville for 45 years. While he did his best, I don’t know if it prepared me for all of this.”
Phillips has practiced law since 2002 and, prior to his appointment as Circuit Court Judge, served as an attorney at the law firm of Phillips and Hale, which has been in business in Rogersville since 1916. He has served as City Attorney for Church Hill since 2017 and succeeded his father, Bill Phillips, as City Attorney for Rogersville when he passed away in January of 2021.
“It has been absolutely wonderful and a rewarding experience,” Phillips told the board. “I have learned so much as a city attorney because it’s not one thing, and it’s not one area. It’s human resources, it’s contracts and paving. It has been an absolute pleasure to learn all that, and I certainly intend to take everything I’ve learned with me to the bench. So while you all have made me a better attorney, I certainly hope that this experience makes me a better judge.”
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the Review that the town plans to begin interviewing candidates to fill the position soon, but no official dates have been set.
In an unrelated matter, Mount Carmel City Attorney John Pevy also resigned from his position on March 29, just two weeks after Phillips. Mayor Pat Stilwell told the Review that the town already has two possible candidates to fill the attorney position and will hold interviews this week.