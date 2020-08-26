District five commissioner John Metz announced on Tuesday that he will be resigning his position, effective Oct. 31.
"The immense pressure on me is undoubtedly self-inflicted," Metz told the Review. "I want to serve the entire county to the best of my abilities, and it's disheartening to see hundreds of hours of work cast aside. But from the words of a former great man and commissioner, Virgin Mallet, 'that's politics, my friend.'"
This was Metz's tenth year serving as a commissioner. His vacated seat expires Aug. 31, 2022.
Further coverage of this story can be found within next week's Midweek edition.