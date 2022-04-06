Why did you decide to run for this office?
I like giving back to my community I serve meals my community center been doing it for 7 years and give extra security for my district.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have worked for the Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff’s Dept. I went through the sheriff’s academy. And was certified thru the State of Ohio. I also was a reserve deputy for the Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Department. I also worked as fugitive recovery agent. I did serve as a constable for the 6th district in Hawkins Co. from 2014 to 2018.
I was certified in running radar. Also went through the Governors Highway Safety course for DUI detection and standardize field sobriety testing.I have been thu a lot more training. In law enforcement.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
I would like to see the constables get more training and help out with the schools if needed. And be there for there community. And add extra security for the business, and let the district that he or she cares. I would like to see all constables in Hawkins co wear the same uniform per TCA code.and each have a mark car Per TCA code. I would like to see more constables get more involved in there community. And have regular meetings with sheriffs department to see how we can better support sheriffs department.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I will be in a marked patrol car. The people can trust me. I will help my community out by delivering meals I have been doing that for over 7 years now. I also help the club scouts out has much as I can. I also will check our business out after hours and leave a note when I came by.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I will support a great sheriffs department. I am a VETERAN U S ARMY. So get out and vote and support a veteran. And thank you.