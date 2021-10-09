After graduating from law school in 1976, I took a job with the Public Defenders Office in Sanford, Fla., to gain courtroom experience. By August, 1978, I resigned and started my own law office which allowed me to have a little more free time and take a few days off. Since Walt Disney World was only 25 miles south of Sanford, I decided to go.
When I first came through the front gate, there it was …Cinderella’s Castle in all its magnificence, the gateway to Fantasyland. There was a large archway in its center that you could walk through, although at that time it did not have the second floor restaurant and third floor luxury suite that it has today. The Cinderella Suite was not added until 2006, and is one of the most beautiful suites in the world which can accommodate up to six people.
As I walked through Fantasyland, I could hear the Disney theme song, “When You Wish Upon A Star” playing over the loud speaker. It went as follows:
“When you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are, anything your heart desires will come to you.
If your heart is in your dream, no request is too extreme, when you wish upon a star as dreamers do.”
Apparently, six of our top governmental officials recently decided to check into the Cinderella Suite and now reside in Fantasyland. The guest list is as follows:
1. President Joe Biden, whose 3.5 trillion dollar economic, infrastructure and tax reform bill is the “no request is too extreme.” You see, Joe dreams that adding another 3.5 trillion to our already out of control national debt is necessary for such important things as childcare and other federal programs that used to be handled internally by family members, as well as socialistic give aways that encourage people not to work. While I do not have a problem with tax credits or financial reimbursement for working families who have children in childcare due to its high expense, I do have a problem with the provision that gives the childcare centers additional funding to “improve their services.” The plan provides funding to cover the cost of quality early childhood education and to teach an “appropriate curriculum.” This allows the Federal Government to dictate to the childcare center what the “appropriate curriculum” will be, since it is funding their business. I’m sure that this will allow the “federal curriculum” to be taught to our small children to show them the “new history” of our country…you know, the one that glorifies socialism, makes them obedient to one supreme leader and vilifies free thinking individuals who advocate free speech, gun rights and small businesses.
2. Vice President Kamala Harris, as our new Immigration Policy Enforcer, is also ‘wishing upon a star’ that the immigration fiasco on our southern border will magically disappear. She has made no constructive move to solve the problem which has only gotten worse since the Biden Administration took over the government. Her televised interview with the President of Guatemala was ridiculous. She giggled like a school girl and told the people of Guatemala that there was no reason for them to come to the United States as we would send them billions in aid to make their life better. The President of Guatemala and other politicians in the room were delighted to hear this news, knowing they would be pocketing a large part of the money. The Mexican drug cartel and local gang leaders were also pleased knowing they get a cut of the action. Of course, the Guatemalan peasants, for whom the money was intended, won’t be seeing much of it. The line in the song “makes no difference who you are” is very appropriate to the allocation of the funds that we will be sending to Guatemala.
3. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, who negotiated our strategic withdraw of U.S. Forces and Civilians from Afghanistan with the Taliban. Apparently, he was thinking of the line in the song that says ‘anything your heart desires will come to you” when he characterized the withdrawal as “successful.” Hint…if we had not turned the Bagram Air Force Base in Central Afghanistan over to the Afghan Army, who promptly gave it to the Taliban, we could have utilized it to not only evacuate the U.S. Military and loyal Afghans, but to slow down the process in order to verify the records of the civilian Afghans who we flew out. The base had a prison holding approximately 5000 prisoners, many of who were ISIS, Al-Qaeda or Taliban fighters. All of them were released. How many of them made their way to the Kabul Airport where they jumped on planes headed to the U.S. so they could start terrorist cells here? Dreamer Antony has no idea.
4. Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, and former chair of the Federal Reserve Banking System, really understands the Biden system of borrowing money. What her job is supposed to entail is the printing of money, collecting of taxes and other revenues and paying the nation’s bills. But since she has been “wishing upon a star as dreamers do,” it is obvious that she will not be able to pay the nation’s bills to cover Joe’s spending sprees. She will have to borrow huge sums from the Federal Reserve, which she used to chair. The Federal Reserve is NOT owned by the U. S. Government, but it is owned by the decedents of J.P. Morgan and other rich bankers who set it up in 1913 in order to lend the U.S. Government money when needed. At the current rate of money collected by the Government versus money owed by the Government, it can never be repaid. Keep wishing for a solution, Janet.
5. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader. He played key roles in both Impeachment Trials of former President Donald Trump. He knew he did not have the votes needed in the Senate to convict before each trial began. Yet, he conducted the trials anyway, in an attempt to politically discredit and bash Trump. Chuck is still “wishing upon a star” for Trump’s demise.
6. Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader. Nancy, who is President Biden’s “Yes Lady” has aspirations of being the first female President in U.S. history. Keep dreaming, Nancy, because it will never happen. If it does happen, I’ll be moving to some obscure island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
So there you have it. The top six politicians in Washington, D.C., residing in Cinderella’s Castle in Fantasyland, who keep “Wishing Upon A Star.” Maybe it’s time to move them there permanently and keep them out of our nation’s capital in the future.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com