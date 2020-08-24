ROGERSVILLE -- Dwight Wayne Pearson, age 75, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home.
He was a son of the late Charlie and Laura Gordon Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Winstead Pearson; step-son, Doug Tinsley; sister, Dinah Pearson Spears; and brothers, Lowell D. Pearson, and Dickie D. Pearson.
He was a member of Old Spruce Pine Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed working on old cars and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherry Pearson; grandchildren, Ashley Fields, Daniel Cobb, Doug, Julie, and Sarah Quick, Matthew, and Mark Tinsley; sisters, Doris Bridges, Dorothy Lane, and Deana Headrick; brothers, Dearl, David, Donnie, and Dale Pearson; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pearson will lie in state on Tuesday, August 25, from 11a.m. until 5 p.m. The graveside service will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Lovin Cemetery in Mooresburg. Military rites will be rendered by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the Army National Guard.
