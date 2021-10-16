Life returned to Rogersville better than normal. People came out in droves for Heritage Days. It is good to see people enjoying themselves: listening to music, eating, and perusing the many booths.
It is a perfect time to dress for the occasion or not. But I choose to wear a 1940’s style dress.
First thing I wanted to show off my outfit to Melissa Nelson who is in charge of Heritage Days. Apparently, she is allowed out of the Depot on occasions. There’s a standing rumor she’s never allowed out.
Next I met up with Melissa Sample Lange who is starting a new shop called Bakery Delights. She was sitting outside with her mom Elma at 307 S. Depot Street. They are opening there soon, and selling outside for now. If you haven’t tried her delicious baked goods they are heavenly.
Caught up with them and a local character Rosalee. Now Rosalee likes telling stories and jokes. And she had a few for us. She’s quite entertaining.
Close by is Bee Blessed Studio. It’s an art studio and shop. It’s colorful, well placed art. A delight. Susie Caldwell North, the owner, was busy and gave me free range to photograph. I finished with buying a beautiful stone bracelet: made by Elma.
From there I headed for Hale Springs Inn for some refreshments. I like Jo’s chicken salad, with those little grapes mixed in. Tasty. And her fries are better than perfect. Yum!
Feeling fortified I ventured back out. I believe the vendors this year were better, and there were more of them.
The weekend was a beautiful time to be outside. In this excitement laden atmosphere it was fascinating going booth to booth. Met some interesting people and made some friends in the process. Maneuvered my way around snapping pictures and collecting business cards. Posted the photos on My Rogersville and some on Hawkins Conversations and Stories.
Did some more shopping and ended up with 2 more bracelets and a cute cow tote bag. Had to visit Olde Town Emporium to show Kathy Petersen how the 1940’s style dress and hat looked on me. Business was booming I am happy to report.
The art competition was held at the Local Artist Gallery. I entered 3 acrylic paintings. Hopefully, you all checked it out. We have some amazing artist in town.
The whole day was a whirlwind of activities, sights, and sounds. Great day actually and it continued into the night becoming one big party. Most of us headed to Hollywood Hillbilly to hear live music and celebrate the day.
At the end of the evening I felt blessed to live in such a wonderful community full of folks willing to help pull off an event such as this.
I did return the next day in my hippie attire this time and so did a lot of my friends. Apparently we all got the same memo. If I missed anything Saturday I made up for it on Sunday. Certainly this year was a rip roaring success. We have a beautiful town and it’s wonderful to experience Rogersville in all her glory. We have a lot to be proud of. Our people are our best asset. This past weekend was an absolute pleasure. I can’t wait until next time. Hope to see you there.
Heritage Days is a regional tradition that has been around for 42 years and has something to offer for young and old alike. For more information about Heritage Days, call the Rogersville Heritage Association Office at 423-272-1961 or visit the website: www.rogersvilleheritage.org.