MOUNT CARMEL — The driver and occupant of a vehicle stopped for speeding last week in Mount Carmel were charged with a laundry list of offenses including several drug-related.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins said in a report that on the evening of Aug. 31, 2020, he was headed north on Englewood Avenue when a green 1997 Honda Accord — which was traveling southbound — crossed the railroad tracks at a clocked speed of 58mph in a 20mph zone, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which then swerved into the deputy’s lane of travel.
Hutchins said, as he attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, he also noted the vehicle to have non-functioning tail lights.
A traffic stop was initiated at 202 Main Street, at which time the driver was identified as Michael James Bean, 43, of the 600 block of Plantation Road, Kingsport.
When asked for his driver license and proof of insurance, Bean responded that he had no coverage on the vehicle.
Hutchins then informed the driver that, since he had no insurance, the vehicle would have to be towed.
As a passenger in the vehicle, Mikkah Tenille Davidson, 25, of the 100 block of Ford Lane, Church Hill, was getting out of the car so that an inventory search could be conducted prior to its being towed, the deputy said he could see, in plain view in the passenger-side floorboard, a glass pipe of the type commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.
During the search, Hutchins said, items found included a black container with baggies of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine (one weighing .68 grams and the other 11.93 grams); a bottle containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (weighing 1.51 grams); two scales with white crystal residue; and a torch lighter.
“Both Bean and Davidson stated they did not know where the ‘meth’ came from and they both stated that it wasn’t theirs,” Hutchins said.
Bean was arrested and charged with:
• Reckless driving;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Violation of Drug Free Zone;
• Speeding (58 in a 20mph zone);
• Violation of the light law;
• Failure to show proof of insurance;
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (Meth) for resale;
• Driving while in possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana).
Davidson was arrested and charged with:
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (meth) for resale;
• Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana);
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and
• Violation of Drug Free Zone.