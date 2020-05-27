MILLIGAN COLLEGE — More than 240 graduates were awarded degrees from Milligan College this May.

Students receiving degrees from the readership area of The Rogersville Review include:

Church Hill: Julia Dockery, Master of Education; and,

Andrew Smith, Master of Business Administration.

Kingsport: Tresa Allen, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development;

April Amyx, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development;

Paul Blair, Doctor of Education;

Eric Blake, Master of Business Administration;

Katie Bourne, Bachelor of Science in psychology;

Jordan Carter, Bachelor of Science of child and youth development;

Jo Caudill, Bachelor of Science in business administration;

Andrew Cox, Bachelor of Science in business administration;

Courtney Crussell, Bachelor of Science in psychology;

Alyssa Gibson, Bachelor of Arts in business administration;

Tessa Gonce, Master of Education;

Kaitlyn Grills, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Ashlyn Jackson, Bachelor of Science in psychology;

Karson Light, Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration;

Nancy Parker, Doctor of Education;

Caleb Pennington, Bachelor of Arts in Bible;

Madison Rhoten, Master of Business Administration;

James Sorenson, Master of Business Administration;

Erica Stone, Bachelor of Science in business administration;

Ashley Sullivan, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy;

Casey Williams, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; and,

Jacki Wolfe, Doctor of Education.

Recommended for you

Tags