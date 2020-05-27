MILLIGAN COLLEGE — More than 240 graduates were awarded degrees from Milligan College this May.
Students receiving degrees from the readership area of The Rogersville Review include:
Church Hill: Julia Dockery, Master of Education; and,
Andrew Smith, Master of Business Administration.
Kingsport: Tresa Allen, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development;
April Amyx, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development;
Paul Blair, Doctor of Education;
Eric Blake, Master of Business Administration;
Katie Bourne, Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Jordan Carter, Bachelor of Science of child and youth development;
Jo Caudill, Bachelor of Science in business administration;
Andrew Cox, Bachelor of Science in business administration;
Courtney Crussell, Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Alyssa Gibson, Bachelor of Arts in business administration;
Tessa Gonce, Master of Education;
Kaitlyn Grills, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
Ashlyn Jackson, Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Karson Light, Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration;
Nancy Parker, Doctor of Education;
Caleb Pennington, Bachelor of Arts in Bible;
Madison Rhoten, Master of Business Administration;
James Sorenson, Master of Business Administration;
Erica Stone, Bachelor of Science in business administration;
Ashley Sullivan, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy;
Casey Williams, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; and,
Jacki Wolfe, Doctor of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.