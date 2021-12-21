With the help of Cherokee Students from the Heritage Lites and the Football team enduring cold and rain Saturday, Of One Accord hosted its 34th annual Christmas food distribution with close to 1,100 applications turned in by residents throughout the county.
Christmas food boxes, again in 2021 are expected to provide over 4,000 area residents the makin’s for a traditional family Christmas meal together.
Through a massive effort of local clubs, schools and businesses, food items or money to purchase items were made available to put the boxes together early in December distribute applications for them and distribute them Saturday, December 18th.
Distributions were made from both the Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville and the Church Hill Shopping Center in Church Hill.
Cherokee’s Heritage Lites under the leadership of Beth Metz joined Cherokee’s football team under the leadership of Coaches Josh Hensley and Mylan Brewer to load boxes into cars in record time. Faith Assembly and the Youth from Rogersville Methodist Churches helped as well.
Sheldon Livesay, ministry leader relayed that it generally took 2 hours to contain the line of traffic to The Shepherd’s Center’s parking lot which extended some 8 blocks long Saturday.
Through a revised traffic pattern this year and the 45 volunteers helping, cars split into 2 lines with 6 cars being loaded at once and it only took 40 minutes to run the initial number of cars through the line. Livesay stated, in our 34 years, the Christmas distribution has never worked so well due to the great team spirit and number of volunteers.
Livesay wanted to express their deepest thanks for what he termed a great team effort Saturday. There was pretty much a constant drizzle during the distribution, but it apparently didn’t dampen the spirits of those volunteering their time.
At the end of the distribution, Livesay encouraged all those that participated and braved the weather, that as they went to sleep Christmas Eve, they would feel good knowing they had helped insure so many people would enjoy Christmas around the dinner table with their families this Christmas.
Livesay extends that thanks to those that went out of their way to do food drives, to TCAT in Surgoinsville who packed the boxes, and to local stores who gave discounts on meat and rolls.
Livesay concluded by saying, “This Christmas Distribution is a prime example of why people who visit us want to return over and over. The spirit of giving and serving others is deeply ingrained in us and apparent to those who pass by.”