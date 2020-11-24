“This is what makes a great cop,” Mount Carmel Police Chief Kenny Lunsford, Jr. said as he presented the ‘Lifesaver’ award to Safety Officer Kenneth Light at the town’s Nov. 19 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. “Not having a playbook to pull from and having to think quickly on your feet to act in any situation.”
That is exactly what Officer Light did on the evening of Oct. 23 when he was faced with a dangerous situation on 11-W.
At 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 23, a confused driver began driving eastbound on 11-W in the westbound lane.
Light was off duty that evening and was also traveling westbound on 11-W in his personal vehicle.
“Light was unaware of what was taking place in front of him, but, as he got closer to the incident, he found people driving irradicably on 11-W,” Lunsford said. “He discovered that they were attempting to avoid hitting the vehicle head-on. They were hitting ditch lines and driving around them.”
He added, “In our line of work, everything we do is judged by what a reasonable person would do. On that night, we found out just what a reasonable person would do. They would hit the shoulder, move around the car and keep going…They were doing this based on ‘self-preservation.’ They were doing what they had to do to survive.”
Lunsford explained that everyone has this sense of self-preservation.
“Officer Light also has self-preservation, but he chose to ignore it,” Lunsford said. “Based on his training and experience, he knew he had to do something to try and stop this vehicle, or it would prove fatal. What Officer Light did next, he did not learn in the police academy—they don’t teach you this. He had no equipment, had his personal vehicle, he didn’t have a flashlight or a safety vest. All he had was his personal car and his flip flops.”
Light formulated a plan in just a matter of seconds.
He used his own vehicle to stop the wrong-way driver. Once the car was stopped, Light turned on his own flashers, called for backup and approached the wrong-way driver to find out why he was driving in the wrong lane.
Just moments later, a young female heading in the same direction rear-ended Light’s car at highway speed.
“Once again, Officer Light took action to check on the female who hit his car—while dodging cars on the highway” Lunsford said. “He confirmed she was okay and went back to the [other] driver. Moments later, Light saw the female standing outside her car and ordered her back inside the car for her safety. As soon as her feet touched the floorboard, SHE got rear-ended at highway speed.”
Lunsford explained that, somehow, no one was injured during the whole incident.
“I have no doubt that, if it weren’t for Light’s self-driven duty to act, this incident would have changed many lives,” he added. “I have no doubt that someone would have struck the wrong-way driver head-on, leading to great bodily injury or even death. Light acted when he didn’t have to or was even equipped to do so.”
He explained that an off-duty officer is only required to be a witness when an incident occurs.
“Officer Light took it to the next level, solely based off of his self-driven duty to serve and protect,” Lunsford said. “It is because of this that we are proud to have him as a member of the Mount Carmel Police Department, and I am honored to call him a friend.”