A man accused of fighting a Hawkins County deputy during a burglary investigation early Monday morning is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on an officer and possession of meth and heroin.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress on Pumpkin Valley Road which is located north of Rogersville on the north side of Clinch Mountain.
Winter stated in his report that he observed a man identified at Billy Joe Burton, 39, 255 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, seated in a vehicle with a female.
At Winter’s request the couple stepped out of their vehicle and stood in front of his patrol car. When Winter asked Burton if he was armed Burton stated he had two knives on him.
“I removed a box-cutter from one of his pockets,” Winter stated in his report. “As the suspect went to reach into his right front pocket I saw a baggy containing some kind of narcotic. I grabbed the suspect by the arm and attempted to place handcuffs on him.”
Burton was able to pull away from Winter and Winter hit him in the back with his taser as Burton attempted to run, but it had no affect on him, Winter reported.
Winter added, “I chased the suspect down the road and was able to grab him. During the struggle we both fell over a two-strand barb wire fence. As I was getting up I drew my pistol. I pursued the suspect approximately 20 more feet before he turned and faced me. The suspect grabbed my left arm and attempted to grab my other arm that was holding my duty pistol.”
Winter said that action on the part of Burton put him in fear for his life. During the struggle Winter was able to holster his gun and use pepper spray on Burton who continued to struggle.
“Defensive tactics were deployed and I was able to subdue the suspect,” Winter said. “I placed the suspect in handcuffs. The suspect decided to resist again while being escorted to the patrol car.”
Upon being subdued again Burton was searched and allegedly found to be in possession of 1.8 grams of meth and .36 grams of heroin.
He was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Monday Burton was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday morning in Sessions Court.