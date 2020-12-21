“We can have 20 trucks, but if we don’t have communication, we can’t do anything,” Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lieutenant Corey Young said.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS) and Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS) have owned their eight frequencies for many years. However, Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee recently approached the agencies and asked for those frequencies to be officially documented under Hawkins County’s name as part of the process for receiving a grant to replace the failing emergency communication system.
Back in in October, the county was awarded a $250,000 emergency grant to cover a portion of the $425,000 replacement system.
If the rescue squads do not sign over ownership of these frequencies, both agencies may be excluded from the new, replacement system.
The two agencies brought the issue before the Commission’s Public Safety Committee at their Dec. 10 meeting.
“Our concern is, if a future mayor or administration decided to remove us from the emergency radio system for whatever reason, we wouldn’t have any frequencies to fall back on" Young said.
CHRS Capt. Tim Coup told the committee that a frequency can cost between $20,000 to $60,000 should the county choose not to allow the Rescue Squads to use these.
Rescue Squads willing to lease; county wants ownership
Both rescue squads own four frequencies each, which creates two channels each.
“We’re agreeing to lease [the frequencies] to the county (at no cost), but they’re wanting us to sign them completely over, and we don’t feel comfortable doing that,” Young said.
Young explained that the HCRS board requested from Lee and EMA Director Jamie Miller some documentation proving that these frequencies needed to be in the county’s name. However, Young said that he was told “it would take too long to produce those documents.”
Miller told the committee that he was acting on the advice of the county’s grant writer, Evan Sanders, when he asked the rescue squads to sign over their frequencies.
“I asked Even his opinion on if these frequencies could be in another name, and he said, in his opinion, they should be in the county’s name because it was a county-awarded grant,” Miller said.
Young noted that the current system, which is failing, was purchased using grant money from Homeland Security in 2005.
“We’re on county equipment now that was bought on grant money, so I don’t really see what the difference is from the current system to the new system,” Young said.
As it stands, if the rescue squads refuse to sign over ownership of their frequencies, they will seemingly not be able to use the new, replacement system. They would, instead, be forced to continue using the old system. Lee also told Young that, in this case, both rescue squads would be left to cover the maintenance costs of the 2005 system.
“We’re on 15-year-old equipment that the county is still going to own, but the county’s going to make us maintain it,” Young said. “That really doesn’t seem fair to me…”
“I understand where they’re coming from,” Former County Commissioner and Stanley Valley VFD Chief said. “If something happens and the county goes to a digital system or something more advanced in the future, and [the rescue squads] have signed these frequencies over to the county, they would have to go back through the whole process to re-obtain frequencies—unless the county brings them on board.”
“At the end of the day, what concerns me is when you’re told by the main person in the county—the mayor—that the services you provide are not required by law to be provided by the county,” Young added.
He noted that HCRS has responded to around 450 calls so far this year, and CHRS has responded to around 300.
“So, somebody needs our service,” Young added.
An expensive backup plan
The two agencies also have a backup plan, which involves building their own system with two channels and four sites.
However, this would cost roughly $102,670, which includes the system’s installation and one year of maintenance on the site. Alternatively, the company who would construct this site agreed to build the system and lease it to the two rescue squads for $22,800 per year. This would also require a five-year contract.
“There’s no way either of us can afford to put in a little over $50,000 each for a system,” Young told the committee. “... We would be asking the county to help us out on that.”
He also explained, if the county were to provide money to build this new system, the cost of the rescue squad’s new system would be deducted from the overall cost of the county’s radio project.
Committee will seek legal opinion
Committee Chairman Dawson Fields said he has no problem with the frequencies remaining under HCRS and CHRS ownership while being leased to the county.
He also suggested that the committee seek legal advice on the matter from County Attorney Jim Phillips on whether the county could receive the grant while leasing the frequencies.
He referenced Miller’s previous statement that Sanders’s opinion was that the frequencies needed to be in the county’s name.
“Somebody giving you their opinion you shouldn’t do something doesn’t mean [you can’t],” Fields said. “My opinion doesn’t matter except to me.”
Fields said he plans to call another Public Safety meeting once Phillps has weighed in on the matter.
About the Rescue Squads
Both HCRS and CHRS are nonprofit agencies that are staffed 100% by volunteers. They both operate from a combination of county funding, grants and fundraisers and respond to a variety of emergencies. They are most often called on to provide extrication during auto accident.
The rescue squads are often confused with Hawkins County EMS, which is the county’s ground ambulance transport agency that is staffed by paid employees. The two agencies provide completely different services.