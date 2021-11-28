As we get through Thanksgiving and round the turn towards Christmas, I can’t help but be reminded that our little mailbox gets inundated with pleas from every conceivable organization around the county.
Before you yield to these pleas, I am asking that you think about the great work of the non-profits that have made life better for you right here in Hawkins County.
Once someone came to our office asking, if we knew about a certain ministry, that had sent them a pledge card. Trying to be helpful, but also nosey, I have access to an organization called Guidestar that keeps the financials of every non-profit in America.
With this would-be-donor looking over my shoulder, we pulled up and scrolled through their previous year’s tax return. They spend 5 million in TV ads, 2 million in direct mail ads, pay their 5 top staff members $200,000 a year and except in one area of service, did less work than Of One Accord Ministry right here in Hawkins County.
As a ministry director, I have a passion for supporting our local non-profits. Think about this. All our 12 fire departments are fully volunteer and most of the fire trucks could be registered as antiques. How safe would you feel if you went on your next vacation, knowing your local fire truck wouldn’t start to get to your home. This begins to put into perspective what I’m talking about.
There wasn’t enough money to keep our Boys and Girls Club active so they closed, but I wonder how many hundreds of times the small amount they needed went out of our county to support something that never benefited any of us in any way.
You might think, but I never had a child out there. Yes, that is true, but could it be the children that no longer will be mentored there will be the ones breaking in your house and stealing your stuff.
Our local non-profits make this a better, more comfortable, safer community to live in. We understand another group is coming in behind the Boys and Girls Club and I pray they will receive better support.
There are two meals-on-wheels, program, at least two diaper pantries, and a laundry ministry, and volunteer rescue squad.
Of One Accord Ministry gives out 1.5 million pounds of food a year, delivers thousands of meals on wheels, provides 8-10,000 summer meals to children, offers a medical clinic, diaper pantry, county-wide Christmas activities and host mission teams to do Appalachian home repairs.
These little ministries don’t have the resources to be on TV, hire direct mail companies to do mail-outs, or savy enough to develop social media marketing. Yet all of the Hawkins County non-profits operate with inadequate space, with too few volunteers, little resources, outdated equipment and vehicles, and barely enough resources to keep doors open.
They take their Saturdays, that you are enjoying with your family, to stand in a dangerous road-block collecting a meager $300.
The purpose of my reminder to our county readers is not to refrain from giving to something you are passionate about, but while you write out those checks, think about the community you live in and the organizations that work so hard to make it the place you enjoy calling home.
And before I finish today, keep in mind many of the volunteers for our local non-profits disappeared when COVID struck. If you would be inclined to see first-hand how vital these groups are to our county, invest some time volunteering this year. It will be one of the most rewarding things you can do.