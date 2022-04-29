High school artists within Tennessee’s First Congressional District have until May 5 to submit their entry for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
This event is an opportunity for East Tennessee high school students in grades 9-12 to enter a competition to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. Last year’s winner was a drawing submitted by Dobyns-Bennett High School junior Luke Pennington.
“Each year, our local East Tennessee students get the awesome chance to have their works of art displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building or in my District or Washington, D.C. congressional offices,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “I’m excited to see the full creativity and artistic talent of our local high school students representing public, private, and home school associations on full display and as entries in the competition this year!”
The contest is open to all high school students in Tennessee’s First Congressional District. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, May 5th.
The winning artwork of our district’s competition will be displayed in an exhibit for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on the Congressional Art Competition page.
A team of independent judges will be evaluating the entries, including a former winner of the competition.
The participation guidelines, checklist, and participant release form for the competition can be found on Congresswoman Harshbarger’s website at harshbarger.house.gov
Interested students must be pre-registered to participate.