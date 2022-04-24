Hawkins County residents are invited to participate again this year in the National Day of Prayer Observance to be held on the Courthouse Square on Thursday May 5 beginning at noon and led by several area pastors.
Christians would agree Easter is one of the more important days of the year, but one of the next key days on our calendar often becomes overlooked, that is the National Day of Prayer.
Some may ask, what is so important about NDP? The answer is that the National Day of Prayer is the “only” day for prayer set aside by law by the Federal Government. National Day of Prayer leaders say, “ Christians say prayer is the basis their belief in God but if they don’t show up in numbers on that day, their absence speaks loudly to a world around them.
In a day that cities are being burned, there are cries to defund the police, boarders are open to hundreds of thousands of people, many criminals, there is censorship violating 1st Amendment rights and an escalating war abroad, Hawkins County organizers say, “there should be hundreds gather with us to cry out to God for “mercy” on our nation.”
The 2022 theme for NDP is ‘EXALT THE LORD’.
Kathy Banzell, 2022 NDP President, in a statement earlier this year writes, “from coast to coast, community to community, thousands upon thousands are expected to gather in person, in government buildings, schools and businesses to lift up our nation, and call for God to pour our His love, life, and liberty. From living rooms to auditoriums, from the east coast to the Pacific Islands, our 2022 National Broadcast will be aired by God TV and Daystar, along with Bott, Salem and Moody radio networks, to reach record numbers and bring tens of millions together to pray in UNITY, praising God and crying out to Him in one voice.”
Of One Accord Ministry that has hosted the Observance locally for the last 35 years are releasing invitations for pastors and church members to join them this year as they pray for the (7) Pillars of Influence in our nation. Those include prayers for the nation and its leaders, churches and pastors, families, education and teachers, the military and 1st responders, media, and businesses.
Sheldon Livesay, ministry director says “never in our nation’s history have we needed God’s people to come together to pray as we need them to this year. But the “good news” is, we believe in prayer and we believe God’s promise that He hears and answers the cries of His people.”
Just as we filled churches across the nation just before our men left to go to Dessert Storm, we pray people will sense the same urgency this year and attend in masses to this critical 2022 call for prayer.