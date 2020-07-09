How could a small, peaceful town suddenly turn into an angry mob of people? Had another pandemic (a disease of hate) struck? As we have just recently learned, pandemics are hard to control, but most can be prevented if taken the right steps. I think having the wisdom to open our hearts and minds to the needs of others would be the first step.
I heard there was to be a prayer and dialog (dialog – talking together, conversation, seeking mutual agreement) at the Swift Park, concerning race relations. I heard no mention of a protest (protest – to speak strongly against, to express disapproval). After much publicity concerning potential violence, the dialog was cancelled, but the prayer for the city, counter-protesters and the nation were held. Having read a statement from some of the participants who told the Review they were there for a “show of support for veterans, heritage and police”. Had there actually been a conversation, it might have brought to light that both groups had more in common than they realized!
Concerning the veterans: The American Legion Auxiliary – Unit 231, along with Post 21, is one of the strongest supporters of veterans in Rogersville. The Veterans Memorial is just as important to us because every year, we place a wreath on Memorial Day/Veterans Day and also place flags on their graves. In addition, each year we host a Veterans Day Dinner for other 100 veterans. On Christmas, we purchase gifts for the veterans at the VA Center and give monetary gifts to our local veterans. Any assistance that our local veterans need, we are there to help.
Concerning the heritage: The Swift Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present the past for the education and enjoyment of present and future generations. We are very proud of our heritage, which gives us the opportunity to connect, explore our African American history and diversity with all of Rogersville.
Concerning the police: Black Lives Matters ... All lives matter! What really saddens my heart is that most of the black men that have been killed are not because they were doing something wrong, but because the color of their skin were black and they were in the wrong place, at the wrong time. Having lived in Rogersville all my life, and to my knowledge, I am proud to say that this has never happened in Rogersville.
I can only imagine if this dialog had taken place and Jesus was present, what infamous words of wisdom might have been spoken …. maybe, slow to anger, do not judge and love, not hate.
Stella Gudger