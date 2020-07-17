There is a difference between knowing about someone, and knowing someone personally. A lot of people believe there is a God but don’t have a relationship with Him. God’s supremacy, words, character, and interactions with men are revealed in the Bible. Reading about God provides information, but experiencing Him is a private confirmation of His existence and power.
Moses asked the Lord to teach him His ways so he could know Him and find favor with Him. And Moses had the privilege of talking with God face to face in the tent of meeting in the wilderness (Exodus 33:13). Paul’s close relationship with the Lord generated his request for God to give His people the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so they may know Him better (Ephesians 1:17). The word “know” in that verse means to be intimately familiar. When we desire to know someone, there is no substitute for spending quality time together. The same is true of one’s relationship with the Lord. The more time we spend with God in prayer and reading the Bible and applying its truths to our lives, the more He reveals Himself to us through knowledge and experience.
We’ll never understand God completely, but He knows everything about us. He told Jeremiah that He knew him even before He formed him in his mother’s womb. David acknowledged in Psalm 139:13, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” In the Hebrew language, “inmost being” refers to the innermost center of emotions and moral sensitivity, which God tests and examines when He searches a person’s mind and heart.
Jesus, the exact representation of God the Father, called Zacchaeus, Simon, Nathaniel, and Paul by name without any introduction. He knows who every person is and what he/she thinks. He knows more about us than we know of ourselves, even the number of hairs on our heads.
Paul wrote from his own experience, “the Lord knows those who are his” (2 Timothy 2:19). Jesus taught, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and in your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’” (Matthew 7:21-23).
People can claim to be a Christian, but that doesn’t make them one. They may believe that Jesus is God’s Son and died on the cross for people’s sins, but they haven’t personally responded to His offer of salvation. Salvation requires a heart transformation. Claiming Jesus as Savior means accepting His sacrificial gift for one’s own sinfulness with gratefulness and a desire to please Him and do His will. Jesus doesn’t acknowledge us unless we have a personal relationship with Him. Doing good works, even in Jesus’ name, doesn’t qualify anyone for heaven. A demon beat up the sons of priest Sceva for trying to cast out evil spirits using Jesus’ name without actually following Him (Acts 19).
Jesus said, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me” (John 10:27). David acknowledged the Lord as his shepherd in Psalm 23. Just like sheep, the longer we follow our Shepherd, the more readily we will recognize His voice. Can you discern when the Lord is speaking to you?
If not, then you need to develop a stronger connection with Jesus. He prioritizes a submissive loving relationship over rituals. Confessing that ‘Jesus is Lord’ involves acknowledgment of His authority and our willful obedience. Communicating with Him in prayer and doing what He says (as recorded in the Bible), enables us to know Him better and experience His love, peace, and power.
If you don’t know Jesus personally, start reading about Him in the New Testament and apply what you learn. Talk to Him in prayer; He’s available 24/7. He’s a good God who knows you intimately and loves you. Furthermore, He’ll reward your commitment to Him; in fact, the benefits of making Jesus your Lord and Savior are out of this world.